Air Force Leader’s Husband Shot at Intruder During Break-In on Base
The husband of one of the Air Force’s top leaders shot at an intruder who breached Joint Base Andrews Monday, the air base said Tuesday. Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass confirmed that her husband shot at the intruder, who was arrested, after he breached her home. “We appreciate the outpouring of support we received after this incident. I can confirm that my husband, Rahn, was involved, and is safe, thanks to the quick response and professionalism of our Security Forces Airmen,” Bass said in a statement Tuesday. The confirmation Bass’ husband was involved comes after the base tweeted that “a resident discharged a firearm” after the intruder made it to the housing area.
