ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Air Force Leader’s Husband Shot at Intruder During Break-In on Base

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NouEb_0kfgupYl00
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The husband of one of the Air Force’s top leaders shot at an intruder who breached Joint Base Andrews Monday, the air base said Tuesday. Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass confirmed that her husband shot at the intruder, who was arrested, after he breached her home. “We appreciate the outpouring of support we received after this incident. I can confirm that my husband, Rahn, was involved, and is safe, thanks to the quick response and professionalism of our Security Forces Airmen,” Bass said in a statement Tuesday. The confirmation Bass’ husband was involved comes after the base tweeted that “a resident discharged a firearm” after the intruder made it to the housing area.

Read it at The Associated Press

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Air Force leader’s spouse opened fire during Andrews breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who breached Joint Base Andrews, the home of Air Force One, reached the residence of one of the Air Force’s top leaders before her spouse opened fire. That’s according to the air base and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, who confirmed the intruder had reached her home on Monday. Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One, and a frequent base for the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Intruder Caught Inside Air Force One Base After Resident Opened Fire

An intruder was arrested at the home base of Air Force One in Maryland on Monday after managing to successfully bypass the installation’s security, Joint Base Andrews said in a statement. The man managed to gain “unauthorized access to a JBA housing area,” the base tweeted. “A resident discharged a firearm, security forces arrived on scene to apprehend the intruder, & law enforcement is investigating the incident,” the statement continued. “No injuries nor property damage reported.” Although Joint Base Andrews is one of the most sensitive military sites in the U.S., this isn’t the first time an intruder has managed to get inside. In 2021, another man made it onto the installation and got inside a C-40 plane before being apprehended.Read it at Associated Press
MARYLAND STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
Fatim Hemraj

In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.

19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
EUFAULA, AL
Rooted Expeditions

Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information

Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
techxplore.com

Suspected downed Chinese spy balloon could have been carrying hundreds of pounds of equipment, expert says

The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend has been an object of mystery and intrigue for the better part of a week. As U.S. Navy vessels collect the debris from the balloon that was ordered down by President Joe Biden, intelligence officials are working to reverse-engineer the wreckage to discover its contents.
Comfy, Safe Couch

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Black Enterprise

Young Soldier Killed at Alabama Military Base After Altercation with Fellow Soldier, Investigation Launched

A 21-year-old soldier from New York has died after being involved in a fight with another soldier earlier this week at a military base in Alabama. According to the WDHN, Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu passed away after having an “altercation” with another soldier on a military base in Alabama. The “promising young soldier” was stationed at Fort Rucker while he was there for a training course. The Bronx native was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade and was being trained as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator. He died after succumbing to the injuries he suffered during the fight on Jan. 10.
FORT RUCKER, AL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
152K+
Followers
40K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy