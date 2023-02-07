Prince Harry Came Very Close to Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Prince Harry was set to host Saturday Night Live , but talks stalled at an advanced stage of planning, according to Page Six . “Multiple sources” spoke to the outlet about Harry taking up stewardship of Studio 8H, with one saying: “I know that Harry was all in, he was really serious about doing it—and it would have been great fun as promo for the book. SNL producers have been after Harry for a while. Everyone on the show was really into the idea, and people would definitely have tuned in.” Harry was down to host the show as part of the January promotional push around his controversial memoir Spare . Another insider confirmed Harry had been in talks with producers, adding: “There’s always lots of names in the mix, but Harry was definitely a name being discussed.” Sources told Page Six that SNL exec producer Lorne Michaels “still loves the thought of having Harry on the show,” one adding: “I could also see Harry coming on as a surprise in a sketch.” Reports of Harry hosting SNL first surfaced in gossip newsletter Popbitch last Thursday.

Read it at Page Six