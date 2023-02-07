ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets Head Coach On Kyrie Irving's Time In Brooklyn: "We've Had Some Ups And Downs Along The Way."

By Orlando Silva
 3 days ago

Jacque Vaughn gave a candid response when asked about his time coaching Kyrie Irving.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving left the Brooklyn Nets after a surprising trade request that forced the team to look for a trade partner. They had several candidates to do it, but in the end, the Dallas Mavericks presented the Nets with the best package, getting Irving and creating a great backcourt with Luka Doncic.

While everybody in Dallas is excited about Kyrie's arrival , people in Los Angeles and Brooklyn are still trying to find answers. Kevin Durant was reportedly upset when he learned about the trade request, but it was unclear what was the reason behind that.

Moreover, other people on the team expressed their discomfort with the situation, including head coach Jacque Vaughn. He first called out Kyrie for not showing up to work and then took a shot at the player , who really stirred the pot with this unexpected move.

Jacque Vaughn Opens Up On His Time With Kyrie Irving In Brooklyn

Vaughn, however, got real on his time with Kyrie, showing his appreciation for the player and admitting that he saw him grow, even if their time as a head coach and player partnership was very short.

"I enjoyed coaching him. We've had some ups and downs along the way. I've also seen the man score 60 points, bring his kids into the locker room, grow as an individual and be a better teammate than when I first met him."

Now Kyrie is in Dallas, ready to start a new chapter in his career. The 2016 NBA champion has stated he feels wanted by the Mavericks, the opposite of the Nets, where he felt 'disrespected' at times.

Things could get really interesting for both teams now, as Kyrie's addition can be the best or the worst thing for Luka Doncic. As for the Nets, they need to pick up the pieces and rebuild around Kevin Durant, who is set to stay with them beyond the trade deadline.

