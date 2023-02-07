Kyrie Irving defends shocking decision

Former Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is the newest member of the Dallas Mavericks , and he’s already making fresh headlines about the incident in which he shared an Amazon link to a film that contained some shocking antisemitic messaging .

Irving has now deleted his apology for that infamous incident on Instagram. The NBA guard spoke with assembled reporters and admitted to making the move, as well as defending his decision to do so in the first place.

“I delete a lot of things on my Instagram,” said Irving. “I’ve had things that have happened before in my life—probably not as drastic—at that moment, which led to a lot of uncertainty and confusion in what I meant and what I stand for. I had to sit up on these [microphones] and explain who I am and what I am.

“I delete things all the time. It’s no disrespect to anyone in the community. It’s just me living my life.”

When asked if he stands behind the words of his apology, Irving said that he stands “by who I am.”

Irving also said during the press conference that he felt “ very disrespected ” by the Nets at times, though he wouldn’t clarify what, exactly, he meant by that.

Ohm Youngmisuk

