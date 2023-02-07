ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

latricia
3d ago

Adults advocating to FORCE actual GIRLS to sacrifice their privacy and their safety in GIRLS bathrooms and GIRLS sports to confused boys should be mocked, ridiculed, and demonized.

Aaron Johnson
3d ago

One day the extreme left will have their way and we will do away with gendered sports. One sport and the best athlete gets on the team. Of course this will unfortunately exclude many females from participating in sports. But according to the left their is no difference between male and female other than how you identify...

mark burford
3d ago

why are we going over board for 3% .this needs to stop.

