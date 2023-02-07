ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

A gibbon who lived alone in her cage had a baby. Japanese zookeepers finally know how

Japanese zookeepers believe they have solved the mystery of how a gibbon became pregnant despite living alone in her cage. Momo, a 12-year-old white-handed gibbon, shocked her keepers at the Kujukushima Zoo and Botanical Garden in Nagasaki in February 2021 when she gave birth despite having no male companionship. Now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy