siouxlandnews.com
Adopt a Grad supports Sioux City high school seniors
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation is working towards lessening the burden on Sioux City’s class of 2023 through its Adopt a Grad program. Adopt a Grad raises funds to cover the expense of caps, gowns, and tassels for financially challenged students in the Sioux City Community Schools’ four high schools: West High, North High, East High, and VIBE Academy. With only a $50 gift, Siouxlanders can cover the cost of graduation essentials for one graduating senior in the District.
siouxlandnews.com
Contract negotiations begin for Sioux City Comm. School educators
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Negotiations are underway between Sioux City Community Schools and the local unions over pay for the upcoming school year. The Sioux City Education Association and the Sioux City Educational Service Providers Association each made their initial proposals for the coming year's contract to the school board Thursday afternoon.
siouxlandnews.com
South Sioux City Police accepting applications for its citizen's police academy
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — South Sioux City Police Department invites the public to sign up for its citizen's police academy. This program gives citizens an overview how police officers perform their duties and how the department serves the community. The classes will include Firearms, Taser, Defensive Tactics, DUI Enforcement, and Tactical Team Training among other topics.
Siouxland law enforcement officials host career fair to recruit future employees
As the worker shortage continues throughout Siouxland, law enforcement is not immune to the staffing problems that so many other industries are experiencing.
Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to structure fire on Nebraska Street
Sioux City Fire Rescue are reporting a fire at a Nebraska Street residence.
Man arrested for allegedly leading Sioux City police on chase in vehicle stolen from gas station
Dumarce allegedly stole a 2004 Toyota Camry outside of a gas station on Summit Street that had been left running.
Radio Iowa
Sioux City man admits to trying to hide casino winnings from state
A Sioux City man has admitted to having someone else try to claim a $2,400 slot machine jackpot he won at the Hard Rock Casino. Prosecutors say because he owed money to the state, 57-year-old Dajo Granberry convinced another man to sit at the slot machine and claim that he had won the money. Grandberry was arrested November 30th and charged with unlawful betting, fraudulent claim, and solicitation to commit a felony.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested following reckless driving call
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was arrested after a reckless driving call in Knox County Saturday, Feb. 4. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4. for a reckless driver, and they were advised the driver was possibly intoxicated. The Sheriff's...
Sioux City man pleads guilty in casino fraud
A Sioux City man who tried to have another person claim a casino jackpot for him pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City man arrested after pursuit in stolen car
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man is facing several charges after a pursuit with SCPD. Sioux City Police say on Thursday, February 9, 2023, just about 8:00 p.m., they attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen from the 1300 block of Summit St.
siouxlandnews.com
Former South Dakota teacher convicted of abusing, stalking student loses license
VERMILLION, S.D. — A former Vermillion high school teacher convicted of abusing and stalking a student has lost his teaching license. The South Dakota Department of Education says it has permanently revoked the license of Jackson Prichardo-Castillo for violating the department's ethics and standards. He was arrested in August...
Sioux City Community School District responds to defamation lawsuit over land
The Sioux City Community School District has responded to a Lawsuit claiming that it refused to sell land due to a rumor that a developer had stolen land from a former project.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 7, on three counts of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from texts he sent an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
Grandview Park water tanks coming down after 3 years of work
A more than century old Sioux City landmark is crumbling to the ground.
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shannon Ivory
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating parole and drug possession. Shannon Ivory is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole for a burglary conviction and by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 118 arrested by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, after the vehicle he was driving was clocked at 118 mph on the Highway 60 expressway near Hospers. The arrest of Branden John Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2014 Chrysler 300 on the expressway...
siouxlandnews.com
MRHD gives local colleges and universities grants for student scholarships
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — Missouri River Historical Development, the non-profit group that holds the gambling license for Sioux City's Hard Rock Casino, awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship money to Woodbury County's four colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 8. MRHD presented Briar Cliff University, Morningside University,...
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: After Hours Water Leak In Sheldon Fixed, Service Restored
Sheldon, Iowa — An after-hours water leak on Tuesday night that meant low pressure for some and no water for others — has been repaired overnight. According to Sheldon City Manager Sam Kooiker, “Water service on 11th Street and nearby affected areas has returned to normal as of 4:45 a.m., Wednesday, February 8th. We appreciate the efforts of our Public Works team.”
