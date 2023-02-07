ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Adopt a Grad supports Sioux City high school seniors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation is working towards lessening the burden on Sioux City’s class of 2023 through its Adopt a Grad program. Adopt a Grad raises funds to cover the expense of caps, gowns, and tassels for financially challenged students in the Sioux City Community Schools’ four high schools: West High, North High, East High, and VIBE Academy. With only a $50 gift, Siouxlanders can cover the cost of graduation essentials for one graduating senior in the District.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Contract negotiations begin for Sioux City Comm. School educators

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Negotiations are underway between Sioux City Community Schools and the local unions over pay for the upcoming school year. The Sioux City Education Association and the Sioux City Educational Service Providers Association each made their initial proposals for the coming year's contract to the school board Thursday afternoon.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

South Sioux City Police accepting applications for its citizen's police academy

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — South Sioux City Police Department invites the public to sign up for its citizen's police academy. This program gives citizens an overview how police officers perform their duties and how the department serves the community. The classes will include Firearms, Taser, Defensive Tactics, DUI Enforcement, and Tactical Team Training among other topics.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Radio Iowa

Sioux City man admits to trying to hide casino winnings from state

A Sioux City man has admitted to having someone else try to claim a $2,400 slot machine jackpot he won at the Hard Rock Casino. Prosecutors say because he owed money to the state, 57-year-old Dajo Granberry convinced another man to sit at the slot machine and claim that he had won the money. Grandberry was arrested November 30th and charged with unlawful betting, fraudulent claim, and solicitation to commit a felony.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested following reckless driving call

KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was arrested after a reckless driving call in Knox County Saturday, Feb. 4. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4. for a reckless driver, and they were advised the driver was possibly intoxicated. The Sheriff's...
KNOX COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City man arrested after pursuit in stolen car

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man is facing several charges after a pursuit with SCPD. Sioux City Police say on Thursday, February 9, 2023, just about 8:00 p.m., they attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen from the 1300 block of Summit St.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man jailed for contact violation

SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 7, on three counts of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from texts he sent an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center

Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shannon Ivory

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating parole and drug possession. Shannon Ivory is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole for a burglary conviction and by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Driver clocked at 118 arrested by Hospers

HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, after the vehicle he was driving was clocked at 118 mph on the Highway 60 expressway near Hospers. The arrest of Branden John Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2014 Chrysler 300 on the expressway...
HOSPERS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

MRHD gives local colleges and universities grants for student scholarships

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — Missouri River Historical Development, the non-profit group that holds the gambling license for Sioux City's Hard Rock Casino, awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship money to Woodbury County's four colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 8. MRHD presented Briar Cliff University, Morningside University,...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

UPDATE: After Hours Water Leak In Sheldon Fixed, Service Restored

Sheldon, Iowa — An after-hours water leak on Tuesday night that meant low pressure for some and no water for others — has been repaired overnight. According to Sheldon City Manager Sam Kooiker, “Water service on 11th Street and nearby affected areas has returned to normal as of 4:45 a.m., Wednesday, February 8th. We appreciate the efforts of our Public Works team.”
SHELDON, IA

