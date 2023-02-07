ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

Meet Maxwell, PAHS’s Pet for this Week! A Perfect Gentleman

Maxwell is a 7-year-old male German Shepherd/Chow who has already been neutered. He is an owner turn in because his owner can no longer take care of him. Maxwell is a very handsome guy whose brown coat with black markings and highlights is just gorgeous. He weighs 39 pounds so he is a medium sized adult dog. Maxwell is a perfect gentleman who is leash trained and house trained. He would be good with children; and if you have another dog, you should bring your dog out to meet Maxwell to see how they get along. He is not a high energy dog but he is active and playful. Maxwell is sweet and friendly; and he can’t wait to be somebody’s new best friend! He is a magnificent guy who deserves the best home ever!
PRATTVILLE, AL
Millbrook Community Players to hold auditions for Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka’

Millbrook’s Community Players Inc. is proud to announce auditions for their Summer 2023 Musical, Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka’. Auditions will be held February 26, 27 and 28 from 6pm – 9pm, at the Millbrook Community Theatre, located at 5720 Main Street, Millbrook, AL 36054. This production requires a large cast of 40 actors and ensemble members. All interested actors, elementary school age and older, are welcome and encouraged to attend. Auditions will include singing and cold readings from the script.
MILLBROOK, AL

