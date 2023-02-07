Read full article on original website
Car Bursts Into Flames After Slamming Into Montgomery County Home
A vehicle burst into flames after crashing into a Montgomery County home in the middle of the night, authorities say. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the home in the 1400 block of Woodwell Road around 1 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.
abc27.com
Traffic stops planned on Centerville Road in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that traffic stops are scheduled during the early morning hours starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14 along Centerville Road in Lancaster County. There will be multiple stops of up to 15 minutes between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. between Columbia Avenue, also...
abc27.com
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year. Two workers had to be rescued after they fell into a partially filled chocolate tank on June...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
Mercury
Man caught on camera stealing trail cam along Schuylkill River Trail in Berks, police say
Exeter Township police arrested a Reading man after they said he was caught on video stealing a trail camera on private property along the Schuylkill River Trail near Birdsboro. Scott A. Zeiber, 50, was confronted on the trail in the area along Bridge Street near Center Road by the camera’s...
Troopers release identity of 1 dead after Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was pronounced dead after the coroner responded to the scene of a Lancaster County car crash last night. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the first call to police came in at 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 8. The crash reportedly occurred along Lancaster...
abc27.com
New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
local21news.com
12-year-old hit by vehicle in Lancaster, police investigating
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle in Lancaster City, emergency officials say. It happened around 6:45 PM on Thursday evening at Old Dorwart And Manor Streets. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the child was taken to...
PennLive.com
Pa. man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer: state police
A 61-year-old man died Wednesday when he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Lancaster County highway, Pennsylvania State Police said. Mark Slobodjuan, of Nottingham, was found dead around 5:21 p.m. at the scene of the Providence Township crash, at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road, state police said. State police...
abc27.com
Police find missing York County woman safe
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police were looking for a woman missing in York County who may be at special risk of harm or injury. The 18 year old has since been found safe. Police say the woman entered a Lyft vehicle at 7 p.m....
WGAL
Fire damages Lancaster Motel in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire damaged a motel in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. When firefighters arrived around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the Lancaster Motel in the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway, flames were spreading through the one-story building. Everyone got out safely. Firefighters said there is...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man wanted for allegedly stealing, pawning TVs
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is wanted for allegedly stealing four televisions and pawning them. Ephrata Police say on two occasions, William Kump allegedly walked out of the Ephrata Walmart with flat-screen televisions. During both occasions, police say Kump allegedly took two televisions and walked past the registers without paying.
WGAL
1 dead, 5 hurt after car crashes into vacant building, causing collapse in east Baltimore
A person is dead and five others were hospitalized Wednesday night after a car struck a vacant building that partially collapsed in east Baltimore. City police told 11 News that officers noticed a stolen vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. Police said officers approached the vehicle and the driver took off, hitting another vehicle.
Mercury
Berks man leads police on 90 mph chase after crashing into fire truck
A Douglassville man led police on a high-speed chase through parts of three municipalities, and one covered bridge, after hitting an Oley Fire Company truck and the fire chief’s personal vehicle Monday evening in plain sight of a police officer, police said. The events began when the fire company...
WGAL
Driver airlifted to hospital after car, dump truck crash in Lebanon County
SOUTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver was airlifted to the hospital after a car and dump truck collided on Tuesday in Lebanon County. Video above: Photos from the crash scene. The crash happened in South Annville Township at the intersection of Horseshoe Pike and Louser Road shortly after...
police1.com
'Shots fired! Shots fired!': Pa. cop hailed a hero for transporting gunshot victim to hospital
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — The lightning-fast actions of a West Chester police officer saved the life of an early morning gunshot victim, who would have otherwise died along High Street, near the historic courthouse steps. Within a minute of hearing a single gunshot, Officer Aaron Davis had loaded the...
Police respond to York shooting
YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
Fatal crash on I-81 in Cumberland County leaves one dead
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County. Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road.
Berks Driver Pistol Whipped Man In Parking Lot Fight: Police
A driver in Berks County faces aggravated assault charges after authorities say he pistol-whipped another motorist in a fight at a restaurant parking lot. Wyomissing police were called to the Plaza Azteca Restaurant at the Berkshire Mall just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for a report of possible shots fired, the department said in a statement.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police ramp up DUI patrols for Super Bowl weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police will increase DUI patrols this weekend for the Super Bowl. PennDOT released statistics from last year’s Super Bowl weekend. The following crashes happened statewide from 6 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday to 6 a.m. the following Monday. 348 crashes. Of those crashes, 46...
