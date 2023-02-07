Read full article on original website
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Wales head coach Warren Gatland considers shuffling pack against Scotland
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Six Nations: Doddie Weir cyclists travel to Edinburgh
About 180 cyclists have left Cardiff, destined for Edinburgh, with the match ball for Saturday's Six Nations match. Wales take on Scotland for the Doddie Weir Cup - named after the home side's former second row, who died in November after battling motor neurone disease. Following his diagnosis in 2016,...
BBC
BBC: The broadcaster's first recording from Wales
Until 13 February 1923, if you had turned on a radio in Wales, all you would have heard would have been static fuzz, and maybe some Morse code if you were lucky. But 100 years ago on Monday, all that changed when 5WA - an indirect ancestor of BBC Radio Wales - took to the air.
BBC
Women's League Cup: Liverpool & Aston Villa managers criticise competition format
Women's Super League managers have criticised the "unfair" format of the League Cup after Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final. Teams in the Champions League group stage skip the League Cup groups and enter at the quarter-finals. Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final having played two games, while beaten semi-finalists...
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Chelsea Pitman looks ahead to new season with London Pulse
Three years ago, England's Chelsea Pitman thought her netball career might be over. "It was taken out of my hands," the 34-year-old, who was dropped by Suncorp Super Netball side Adelaide Thunderbirds in 2020, told BBC Sport. But after returning to the sport with West Coast Fever in 2022 as...
BBC
'A battling team will give Everton fans their pride back'
What a difference a fortnight makes. Back on 21 January, Everton had lost at West Ham which was apparently a ‘must-win’ game which may decide the fate of the losers. Frank Lampard was sacked and Everton had 15 points after 20 games, needing another 25 with under half a season remaining to reach the common safety mark. A tall order.
BBC
YouTube: Guernsey FC virtual boss aiming for Premier League
Jack Peachman has made it his quest to take Guernsey FC from the eighth division of the English football pyramid to Premier League glory and share it with his 183,000 YouTube subscribers. His YouTube channel sees him playing video game Football Manager as part of the series Park To Prem.
BBC
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Branthwaite, Aubameyang, Silva, Bellingham, Foster, De Jong
Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, who is on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Manchester United and Roma are also tracking the England Under-20 centre-back. (Mail) Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, is on the verge of leaving Chelsea for Los Angeles FC. (Le10 Sport -...
BBC
Staff at DC Thomson facing redundancies as titles close
Staff at Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson are facing redundancies as the company prepares to close titles. Employees were told at an all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the company needed to plug a £10m gap amid moves to "reshape" its portfolio. DC Thomson owns a number of newspapers including The...
BBC
Southend United: St John Ambulance ends cover over debts
St John Ambulance has said it will not staff any more home games at Southend United because of outstanding fees. The National League club owes £1.4m in unpaid tax to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and is applying for a £5m bridging loan. St John Ambulance has not...
BBC
Charity walk by Gloucestershire man nears end
A man from Gloucestershire has almost completed a 4,000 mile walk around the coast of England and Wales. Steve Tilley, 63, set off from his home in Slimbridge last March and has slept in a tent, at times enduring freezing temperatures. After almost 12 months on the road he will...
BBC
'It's time for the squad to stand up and be counted'
After failing to win a Premier League game in 2023, could Monday’s Merseyside derby be the perfect chance for Liverpool to rectify that fact?. Jurgen Klopp might be trying to find the right words to build his players’ confidence up and drag them out of this slump, but surely this is a fixture that shouldn’t be too hard to get motivated for.
