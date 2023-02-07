ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Music News

Legendary Pop Composer Burt Bacharach Dies at 94

A dominant force in American pop music for over 50 years, songwriter, composer, and producer Burt Bacharach died of natural causes at age 94. Legendary songwriter, arranger, composer, and producer Burt Bacharach, a dominant presence in American popular music for over half a century, died of natural causes on Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 94.
Digital Music News

Morrissey Accuses Capitol Records of Sabotaging His Latest Album

Morrissey accuses Capitol Records of sabotaging his latest album, leading to his bout of misfortune. Morrissey thinks Capitol Records may have intentionally sabotaged his latest album, Bonfire of Teenagers, because his beliefs make him “too diverse.” A post on his website, which appears to have been written by a third party, asserts that the singer may attribute all his recent problems to sabotage.
Digital Music News

Michael Jackson Estate Reportedly Prepares to Sell Catalog Stake in $800-$900 Million Deal

The Michael Jackson estate is reportedly preparing to sell half the King of Pop’s catalog in an $800 million to $900 million deal. Word of the potential song-rights sale, which would reportedly extend to the Michael Jackson estate’s publishing and recorded interests alike, came to light in a recent report from Variety. The outlet cited anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter when detailing the possible deal, but at the time of this writing, neither the “Thriller” artist’s estate nor any prospective buyer(s) had publicly addressed the matter.
Digital Music News

Hipgnosis Song Management Announces Catalog Deal With Tobias Jesso Jr. — ‘Amongst the Most Important Songwriters in Contemporary Music’

Hipgnosis Song Management (HSM) has officially acquired the rights to “around 40 songs” that Tobias Jesso Jr. penned between 2015 and 2020. An exec from London-headquartered Hipgnosis Song Management reached out to Digital Music News with details about the deal today. Additionally, as with its acquisition of TMS’ catalog last week, HSM formally unveiled the investment via an announcement message that was published in its entirety on LinkedIn.
Digital Music News

David Guetta Replicated Eminem’s Voice — Meet Emin-AI-em

AI-generated artwork encompasses more than just pieces of artwork. DJ David Guetta has replicated Eminem’s rapping voice using AI. The French DJ and producer shared a video of him playing a song during one of his sets. He says he used AI technology to add the ‘voice’ of Eminem to one of his songs. The DJ hypes a massive crowd for the song in the video, with the replicated Eminem rapping: “This is the future rave sound / I’m getting awesome and underground.”

