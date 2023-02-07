The Michael Jackson estate is reportedly preparing to sell half the King of Pop’s catalog in an $800 million to $900 million deal. Word of the potential song-rights sale, which would reportedly extend to the Michael Jackson estate’s publishing and recorded interests alike, came to light in a recent report from Variety. The outlet cited anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter when detailing the possible deal, but at the time of this writing, neither the “Thriller” artist’s estate nor any prospective buyer(s) had publicly addressed the matter.

