ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
auburn-reporter.com

Thomas Hikida | Obituary

Thomas Hikida was born to Frank Yohei and Emma Hatsu Hikida in Auburn, Washington on Oct. 16, 1922. He passed away on Sep. 22, 2022 in Auburn. Tom entered the University of Washington in 1941. His studies were interrupted by World War II; after Pearl Harbor, he and many other Japanese Americans were sent to Tule Lake internment camp. The University awarded honorary degrees to Tom and other classmates sent to the camp in 2008, 67 years later.
AUBURN, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Outlet Collection hosts market for Black-owned businesses

In celebration of Black History Month, The Outlet Collection Seattle will be creating a space for Black-owned small businesses. Organized in collaboration with Dawntonya Johnson, founder of the nonprofit Mom of Many Kids, The Outlet Collection will host the Black Owned Business Vendor Market on Feb. 18, 19, 25 and 26 in Auburn, providing space to support local Black-owned small businesses. Local artists, businesses within the mall and the Auburn School District Black Student Union will provide representation and information through the use of displays in the mall highlighting this years’ theme of Black Resistance chosen by the African American Life and History Organization (A.S.A.L.H.)
AUBURN, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Man struck with axe | Fire blotter

Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, the Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 282 calls for service, among them the following:. Wires down: 5 p.m. (Auburn). Firefighters responding to a report of wires down near a residence on Auburn Way South arrived to find the cable and phone lines mysteriously cut. Firefighters marked the area with scene tape and contacted Century Link.
AUBURN, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Plane that crashed after Auburn takeoff could only make right turns

The pilot of a small plane that crashed Jan. 7 in Kent could only make right turns shortly after takeoff from Auburn Municipal Airport, according to a preliminary investigation report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Two men, the pilot and a passenger, were seriously injured after the plane...
AUBURN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy