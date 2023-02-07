In celebration of Black History Month, The Outlet Collection Seattle will be creating a space for Black-owned small businesses. Organized in collaboration with Dawntonya Johnson, founder of the nonprofit Mom of Many Kids, The Outlet Collection will host the Black Owned Business Vendor Market on Feb. 18, 19, 25 and 26 in Auburn, providing space to support local Black-owned small businesses. Local artists, businesses within the mall and the Auburn School District Black Student Union will provide representation and information through the use of displays in the mall highlighting this years’ theme of Black Resistance chosen by the African American Life and History Organization (A.S.A.L.H.)

AUBURN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO