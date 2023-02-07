East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will ask the Metro Council to appropriate $178,320 to hire an additional assistant chief administrative officer. The new ACAO would act as a liaison between the mayor’s office and all offices under the purview of the Metro Council, says Glenn Curtis, Broome’s top administrator, who was hired last fall. The dollar amount reflects salary and benefits, he adds; all ACAOs make $129,404 annually. There are currently three ACAOs on Broome’s staff.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO