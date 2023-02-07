Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Expanded menu and new look for Overpass Merchant
It’s been almost six years since the Overpass Merchant opened for the first time on the day of the 2017 Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade—in the spot long occupied by storied watering hole Zee-Zee Gardens. And like its predecessor, the neighborhood restaurant and bar has amassed a loyal following.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Why Grey Hammett III is splitting with Latter & Blum to launch own office
Local commercial real estate agent Grey Hammett III is splitting from NAI Latter & Blum to launch Hammett Group Commercial Real Estate & Development. Previously called The Hammett Group at Latter & Blum, Hammett Group Commercial Real Estate & Development will continue to operate as a commercial brokerage and development company, according to Brandi Chambless, with Hammett Group, but will focus on delivering “hometown service” to clients in the Capital Region.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana medical marijuana producer doubling its cultivation capacity
Louisiana’s largest medical marijuana producer is doubling its growing space in 2023, citing projections for higher demand and new laws it believes have streamlined regulations, USA Today Network reports. Good Day Farm, the private partner of the LSU AgCenter, is adding 40,000 square feet of cultivation capacity at its...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Construction sector helps Capital Region hit pre-pandemic jobs total
The Capital Region hit its pre-pandemic jobs total in December following six straight months of growth, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber reports. Recent gains in the construction sector contributed to the rebound, though that sector remains 5,000 jobs short of where it was before the pandemic. Other takeaways from BRAC’s...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge updating its plans for future parishwide development
East Baton Rouge Parish planning officials are about to launch the public process for updating FuturEBR, the comprehensive plan for the city-parish. Planning Director Ryan Holcomb expects stormwater management and the connections between transportation and land use will get a lot of attention as the five-year update is created. He...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Check out Baton Rouge’s most expensive home sales of 2022
Real estate agents who deal with the priciest homes in the Baton Rouge area say 2022 was a fantastic year for the high-end market. “It was a wild year—it was the best for me in 40 years,” says Quita Cutrer, with Burns & Co, who was involved in the top three deals that made this year’s list.
Baton Rouge Business Report
BRAC’s new consulting firm will work with clients beyond Capital Region
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today launched Riverbend Research, a stand-alone analysis and consulting firm conducting research for clients beyond the Capital Region. Riverbend Research provides fee-for-service custom research to organizations across the Gulf South at a cost-effective rate. The firm, an offshoot of BRAC’s business intelligence department, works with organizations interested in labor market research, economic impact modeling, demographic and economic data, general research, and consulting.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Mayor Broome looks to create new executive position
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will ask the Metro Council to appropriate $178,320 to hire an additional assistant chief administrative officer. The new ACAO would act as a liaison between the mayor’s office and all offices under the purview of the Metro Council, says Glenn Curtis, Broome’s top administrator, who was hired last fall. The dollar amount reflects salary and benefits, he adds; all ACAOs make $129,404 annually. There are currently three ACAOs on Broome’s staff.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Here’s what Brian Kelly’s $1M overpayment could have paid for at LSU
The news that LSU football head coach Brian Kelly was overpaid a whopping $1 million in 2022 ruffled some feathers on campus, where faculty are often underpaid compared to the regional average. While $1 million may not sound like a lot in the context of LSU’s athletic riches—and athletics funding...
