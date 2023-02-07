Read full article on original website
Related
eugeneweekly.com
Fried Fuels
Since 2006, SeQuential Biofuels has been collecting used cooking oil from restaurants and community members and refining it into biodiesel in its plant in Salem. Diesel vehicle drivers in Eugene have been able to run that biofuel in their cars and trucks, thanks to the SeQuential station in town. That process is about to change.
eugeneweekly.com
We Need More Federal Dollars To Help The Homeless
The best way to count homeless Americans is to open a government office to help them. Offering them a chance to come into contact, you can find them. Then rent money is needed. Ignoring this national crisis, choosing not to help Americans who have no shelter, remains cruel. Just now,...
eugeneweekly.com
Going Roundabout
Franklin Boulevard is getting a revamp. The city of Eugene says it plans to convert the busy, multi lane road into a more inclusive and accessible street for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. In November 2021, the cities of Eugene and Springfield with support from the Lane Transit District received a...
eugeneweekly.com
Eugene’s Anti-Asian Problem
This city touts itself as a progressive-minded, inclusive community, but if you pay attention, this can show up as white, elitist, NIMBY liberalism. Eugene is overwhelmingly white, making up 81.1 percent of the population, according to recent census data; so how can we pretend to call ourselves diverse or inclusive?
eugeneweekly.com
Sexism Is Alive And Well In Pat Farr’s Chairmanship
Four concerned citizens provided in-person public comment in front of the Jan. 24 Lane County Board of Commissioners to express disapproval at the way 2022’s board chair, Pat Farr, delivered himself an extra year in leadership instead of handing the gavel to the vice chair, as is the custom. These comments focused on how Chair Farr pulled a fast one two weeks earlier at the first meeting of 2023, with the help of the two new commissioners from West Lane and Springfield, Ryan Ceniga and David Loveall, which left Farr in charge for another year with “continuity” and “momentum” as dubious justification.
eugeneweekly.com
Bad, Bad Dates
For the last couple COVIDian years, it’s been so damn hard to date. We here at Eugene Weekly thought that when restrictions got lifted, things would get fun. They did. But while we were rosily dreaming of romantic nights out, we forgot that dating can also just plain suck. So we asked you, dear readers, to amuse us with your tales of bad dates.
eugeneweekly.com
Life Lessons from Shakespeare
Springfield playwright Dorothy Velasco’s latest play, Ladies Shakespeare Club, premieres Friday, Feb. 17, for a two-weekend run at Very Little Theatre’s intimate Stage Left. The new comedy traces a group of women whose study of Shakespeare over more than four decades informs their relationship to everything from women’s...
eugeneweekly.com
Who Wrote the Book of Love?
Classes at South Eugene High School start at 8:30 am, but history teacher Anna Grace wakes up four and a half hours before the bell rings. In the dark, in a little nook in her house, she begins her day writing — and she’s writing about love. When...
Comments / 1