Four concerned citizens provided in-person public comment in front of the Jan. 24 Lane County Board of Commissioners to express disapproval at the way 2022’s board chair, Pat Farr, delivered himself an extra year in leadership instead of handing the gavel to the vice chair, as is the custom. These comments focused on how Chair Farr pulled a fast one two weeks earlier at the first meeting of 2023, with the help of the two new commissioners from West Lane and Springfield, Ryan Ceniga and David Loveall, which left Farr in charge for another year with “continuity” and “momentum” as dubious justification.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO