Latest leak from Suncor’s shut-down Commerce City refinery didn’t violate air emissions regulations, state says

Denver Water never did get to build the Two Forks Dam, a controversial water project that sank more than three decades ago. But vestiges of that plan remain, including the South Platte Hotel, the circa 1913 building that stands near the confluence of the South Platte River and its North Fork, an area owned by Denver Water since 1987. The hotel, a replacement of an 1887 structure that was destroyed by arson, dates from the days when this was a popular summer retreat, on both stagecoach lines and the Denver, South Park and Pacific Railroad.

