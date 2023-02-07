Latest leak from Suncor’s shut-down Commerce City refinery didn’t violate air emissions regulations, state says

Read full article on original website
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
DougCo court battle continues in wrongful death case against STEM schoolSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency programMatt WhittakerColorado State
State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency program
Cannabis with medical radio-frequency identification tag.Photo byDaniel Oberhaus (2015) / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) Colorado energy officials next week will open a round of applications for a program designed to help cannabis growers save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Suncor warns of flares, noise as it restarts fuel plant
Suncor has begun to restart one of its three fuel plants as it works to repair equipment at the shuttered Commerce City refinery.
Xcel's betting on gas with your money
DENVER — Xcel Energy's plan to buy gas for next winter got approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on Wednesday. The plan calls for Xcel to hedge -- or get insurance -- against gas going up unexpectedly. The plan only works if the price of gas goes up...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado cities would get first right of first refusal when apartment buildings sell in new affordable housing plan
Colorado cities and counties would have the ability to snap up apartment complexes and convert them to affordable housing, rather than be sold to private bidders, under a new bill set to be introduced in the House in the coming days. Supporters cast the measure, which is being pushed by...
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado lawmakers look at extra money to keep rental assistance program afloat
Colorado lawmakers are poised to send $8 million to the state emergency rental assistance program to keep it afloat until Proposition 123 money become available. The pandemic-era emergency rental assistance program stopped taking applicants in November to make sure the number of applications didn’t outpace available money. The mid-fiscal year infusion will keep it operating. The fiscal year runs from July through June.
Airport shuttle looks for a new home
Transportation is one of the leading contributors to pollution. Simon Chen, owner of Eight Black, plans to change that along the Front Range as he builds a transportation hub of the future. Eight Black is an airport shuttle service that serves Longmont and Boulder. Just a year ago, Eight Black...
CDOT announces changes to I-25 frontage road in Douglas County
People in Douglas County have deemed a dangerous stretch of the I-25 frontage road south of Castle Rock the "Road of Death." CDOT has announced changes will be made to the road.
You Definitely Can’t Take These Items Through Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnels
It goes without saying there are some things you wouldn't want to take through Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnels. In fact, there are a number of things you cannot take through the tunnels at any time. Would you be surprised to learn you're not allowed to transport hand grenades through Eisenhower Tunnel?...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield could switch to a Universal Waste Collection program
The City of Broomfield is exploring the possibility of switching to a Universal Waste Collection program and they would like your feedback!. A Universal Collection program would change the current residential waste collection system from many licensed haulers to a City and County of Broomfield managed contract consisting of a single hauler or a few haulers assigned to different parts of Broomfield.
Fort Morgan Times
I-70 east of Denver reopened after closures due to high winds, blowing snow
High winds and blowing snow closed several highways in eastern Colorado, but the have all reopened. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed for several hours from Aurora to the Kansas border but reopened about 7:40 a.m. The westbound lanes of the interstate were also closed from Limon to Deer Trail, but those reopened as well.
Aurora 55+ community struggles to maintain icy sidewalks, blames poor drainage
More injuries have been reported in a south Aurora 55+ community, but no significant remedy has been adopted to fix the poor engineering that's caused ice to build up on sidewalks in front of homes.
Colorado park closed 'until further notice' due to muddy conditions
Located minutes from downtown Golden, Apex Park has been closed until further notice due to muddy conditions. While mud might sound like a mere inconvenience to some, traveling muddy trails can have lasting negative effects. Traffic on muddy trails – whether it’s foot traffic, bike traffic, or otherwise – leads...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Aurora exploring residential street snow plowing
The City of Aurora might begin plowing snow from residential streets, as City Council members begin weighing options. That's something it doesn't do now and doesn't allow metro districts or homeowners associations within city limits to plow either. Councilmembers said the need for neighborhood snow removal has been a concern...
Big delays on SB I-25 into downtown Denver due to police activity Wednesday
Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said drivers in the express lane cannot get into downtown and are having to transition onto SB I-25, which is gridlocked as of 9:15 a.m.
denverite.com
Denver eviction filings are back above pre-pandemic levels. With rent aid mostly gone, keeping people housed is an uphill fight
Denver eviction defense attorney and head of the Colorado Economic Defense Project Zach Neumann is worried about his team’s ability to help people stay housed. In recent years, eviction defense attorneys have relied on federally funded emergency rental assistance programs at both the municipal and state level. But pandemic emergency funding is disappearing. Those city and state programs that kept people housed over the past few years have shut the door to new applicants.
Westword
Building for the Future: Colorado's Most Endangered Places for 2023
Denver Water never did get to build the Two Forks Dam, a controversial water project that sank more than three decades ago. But vestiges of that plan remain, including the South Platte Hotel, the circa 1913 building that stands near the confluence of the South Platte River and its North Fork, an area owned by Denver Water since 1987. The hotel, a replacement of an 1887 structure that was destroyed by arson, dates from the days when this was a popular summer retreat, on both stagecoach lines and the Denver, South Park and Pacific Railroad.
Speer Boulevard to close in downtown Denver later this month
DENVER — A portion of Speer Boulevard in downtown Denver will be closed for one day later this month. Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said that northbound Speer Boulevard between Lawrence Street and Market Street will be closed from 3 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, February 20.
UPDATE: There are cars in the Carvana vending machine
DENVER — The Carvana vending machine along Interstate 25 near Evans Avenue, which sat empty for months after construction, was filled with cars Thursday morning. A spokeswoman for Carvana couldn't confirm anything about the status of the vending machine when contacted by 9NEWS Thursday morning, though the company said in January that it planned to open the building soon.
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado lawmakers fast-track “extraordinary” $5 million payment to shore up Denver Health
Citing rising costs and the enduring impacts of the pandemic, a bipartisan group of Colorado legislators is fast-tracking a $5 million payment to Denver Health to help financially stabilize the city’s safety net hospital. Legislative leaders have had conversations with Denver Health about its financial situation in recent months,...
