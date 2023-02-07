Read full article on original website
RON STEENBLOCK
Ronald Steenblock, 86, Belmond, died Feb. 8, 2023. Services will be Feb. 15 at 11 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4–7 PM at Ewing Funeral Home.
County pay raises much smaller than 2022
The Wright County Supervisors on Monday approved 3% pay increases for all elected officials. This was the same amount as recommended by the county compensation commission last month. The raise didn’t come without some discussion, however. Supervisor Karl Helgevold asked if 2% was a better number considering that the state...
