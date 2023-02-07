Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
wutc.org
SoundCorps: Jessamyn Rains, Electric Sam, Vanhoff - & More
Each month, SoundCorps - the music nonprofit here in Chattanooga - showcases five locally-produced songs in “SoundBites,” which supports our own musicians. Stratton Tingle - executive director of SoundCorps - shares the latest SoundBites with us.
wutc.org
As Riverbend Celebrates 40 Years, A Look Ahead For 2023
The Riverbend Festival is celebrating forty years of music here in downtown Chattanooga. This year’s festival runs from Friday, June 2nd through Sunday, June 4th at Ross’ Landing along the Tennessee River. We’ve heard already about a few acts in this year’s lineup - and tomorrow, we are...
wutc.org
A Milestone For The Simmons-O’Neal Memorial Concert
This weekend, a concert that honors two music educators in the Chattanooga area returns for its thirtieth year. Members of the Chattanooga Boys Choir and the Chattanooga Choral Society for the Preservation of African American Song will present the Simmons-O’Neal Memorial Concert - free and open to the public - on Sunday at 3 PM at the Baylor School’s Alumni Chapel.
WDEF
From The Archives: Tribute to Garry Mac
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – As we mourn the loss of longtime Chattanooga booster and personality Garry Mac this week, we want to share a few stories from his past. Garry wore many hats in his long career of serving our area. He mastered radio on several local stations, tried his...
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee Students Threaten to Burn Black People on a Cross in Shocking Video
A pair of students are no longer enrolled at a Tennessee boarding school following the emergence of a shocking racist video, reported Local 3 News on Wednesday. “A spokesperson for McCallie School says the two students who posted the video with racial slurs to Snapchat are no longer enrolled at the school,” reported Liam Collins. “‘The young men felt that it was acceptable to say what they said,’ said Rev. Ann Pierre, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP. ‘So that tells me that this is not the first time.'”
mymix1041.com
Pastor Steve Allen – Westmore Church of God, Impact Conference
We were joined by Worship Pastor Steve Allen to talk about their upcoming Church Leadership Conference. The conference is being hosted in the Westmore Ministry Center at 2440 Legacy Parkway NW, Cleveland, TN on February 23-25. The cost is $50 per person with Lee University students receiving half-off registration. Learn...
WDEF
Hixson Representatives React to Business Closings
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Last week News 12 brought you a story about some businesses that have recently closed or about to close in Hixson. This has led some in the community to question the direction the community is heading towards economically. State Senator Bo Watson and State Representative Greg Martin...
The Historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth, Georgia
Located on East Market Street in the center of this beautiful small Appalachian town of Chatsworth, the historic Wright Hotel has seen more history than ever can be imagined. The Wright Hotel was built in 1909 by Thomas Monroe Wright, a farmer living in the southern part of the county to provide a home for his family and to provide a spa for visitors coming to Chatsworth in the Summer months to drink the mineral waters.
mymix1041.com
Great week for restaurants, no failing scores and follow-ups to last weeks lowest scores
From Local 3 News: It was a great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, as there are no failing scores to report. We want to highlight those who did have perfect scores this week. In Walker County – congratulations to Stone Creek Elementary School on their perfect score.
WTVC
'Gas-like smell' forces evacuations at Nolan Elementary in Chattanooga Friday morning
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Students at Nolan Elementary on Signal Mountain had an unexpected recess Friday morning, while crews investigated a reported "gas-like smell." This happened just as classes were convening for the day, at about 9 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated and...
1025wowcountry.com
“Teen Mom” Star Ryan Edwards Arrested In Chattanooga
“Teen Mom” star Ryan Edwards has been arrested in Hamilton County, Tennessee after his estranged wife called police to report he had posted revealing photos of her to his Instagram account. Authorities say Ryan Edwards was served an Order of Protection on Thursday, ordering him to immediately vacate a residence where his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, was currently living. On Friday, his wife reported him to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for the photos Edwards allegedly posted to social media. While responding to the wife’s complaint, Deputies learned Edwards had violated the order of protection by contacting his wife’s father on Thursday. Edwards was arrested at a business where he works in Chattanooga. During the arrest, police found Edwards in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics. The MTV star was booked into the Silverdale Detention Center on a warrant for Harrassment, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. A Petition to Violate was filed with the Hamilton County Magistrate’s Office who will set a bond for the Order of Protection violation. (Photo courtesy HCSO)
tourcounsel.com
Mount Berry Mall | Shopping mall in Rome, Georgia
Mount Berry Mall, also known as Mount Berry Square, is a one-level enclosed shopping mall located in Rome, Georgia. It is the only enclosed mall in the city. Opened in 1991, the mall features Belk and Dunham's Sports as its anchor stores. The mall is managed by Hull Storey Gibson.
theutcecho.com
Second Annual Taste of Black Chattanooga Kicks-off a Month-Long Celebration
Red, yellow and green adorned the Chattanooga Room on February 1, while the aroma of fresh-made food surrounded it. Black History Month was greeted with food, dance, and songs symbolizing Black culture with the second annual Taste of Black Chattanooga. Half of the room allowed for seating while the other...
chattanoogacw.com
Riverbend announces 2023 festival lineup; Festival to go 'cashless' for the first time
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Friends of the Festival announced the lineup for the 40th annual Riverbend festival Friday morning. Mavis Staples, Maren Morris, and Big Boi are a part of the lineup, in a festival that will be 'cashless for the first time.' Read on for details on that. First,...
WSMV
Missing Tullahoma boy found
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: The Tullahoma Police Department reports Caleb Sanders has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: The Tullahoma Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy. Caleb Sanders left his home in Tullahoma at about 5 p.m. Friday night and began...
WDEF
Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
chattanoogapulse.com
Riverbend Festival Celebrates 40 Years With 2023 Event Set For June 2-4
Since it's start in 1982 at Ross’s Landing at a time when most of the buildings were boarded up, and few had reason to come to the riverfront, the Riverbend Festival has ignited civic pride, stimulated business and civic leaders to rethink downtown, and showcased the arts. Today, Riverbend...
WDEF
Vehicle stuck on bank, occupants trapped
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department said on Friday a person was trapped in a car. The car was stuck on the bank of a parking lot. CFD said this happened at the 5000 block of Austin Road. The fire department used a winch on the truck...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Feb. 6-9
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE(PTR) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE. Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) About Dick Cook. Dick Cook has lived in East Ridge since the Kennedy Administration when his parents bought a house on Marietta Street. Dick graduated...
WDEF
Superintendent Robertson Lays Out Plan for Hamilton County Schools
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – 2030 is just seven years away. Hamilton County Schools are thinking ahead to what they want their school system to look like in the next decade. Dr. Justin Robertson, superintendent for Hamilton County Schools, said, “Over the past year we’ve been getting input and it really goes back to a year ago, we had six committees that were helping with my transition to being superintendent.”
