Baton Rouge Business Report
Legislature will consider removing inventory tax credit
The Louisiana Legislature will be asked to do away with a long controversial business tax break and remove the tax burden of some of the state’s highest-earning companies this coming session. How the proposals would affect the bottom line of the state and local governments, as well as individual...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Construction sector helps Capital Region hit pre-pandemic jobs total
The Capital Region hit its pre-pandemic jobs total in December following six straight months of growth, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber reports. Recent gains in the construction sector contributed to the rebound, though that sector remains 5,000 jobs short of where it was before the pandemic. Other takeaways from BRAC’s...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Find out if your partnership is exempt from having to file a state return
The Louisiana Department of Revenue has issued a bulletin detailing the types of business partnerships that are exempt from filing an income tax return to the state. The new guidance states that a partnership is exempt if its gross receipts were less than $250,000 and the partnership’s total assets at the end of the 2022 tax year were less than $1 million.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Opinion| Memo to voters: Beware of the real Jeff Landry
I FEEL A BIT like Paul Revere sounding the alarm to any Louisiana voter who will listen: Beware of Jeff Landry. Don’t simply judge by his facade. Take a close look behind the curtain. Much of the recent conversation about the governor’s race has centered around who else might...
