Read full article on original website
Related
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kansas Governor announces Medicaid expansion legislation introduced in state legislature
(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation in the state legislature this week. Kelly wants to see her state expand Medicaid, as has been done in 39 states.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kansas physician, legislator working to light fire under peers to raise tobacco age limit to 21
Physician and state Rep. John Eplee, center, asked the House Federal and State Affairs Committee to support raising the age to purchase, possess or consume tobacco products in Kansas from 18 to 21. The change would comply with federal law. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
hiawathaworldonline.com
Catholic Church and Kansas legislators should honor religious freedom for all on abortion
Protestors carry signs at a June 24, 2022, rally in Kansas City, Missouri, after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated abortion rights. (Margaret Mellott/Kansas Reflector)
hiawathaworldonline.com
Legislation challenges Kansas law allowing city zoning 3 miles into unincorporated area of county
Rep. Emil Bergquist, R-Park City, chaired a meeting of the House Local Government Committee to consider a bill repealing the right of cities to extend zoning regulations up to three miles into unincorporated areas beyond city limits. His committee also heard testimony on a bill allowing county residents within the three-mile radius to vote in city elections. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kelly affirms commitment to voluntary water conservation rather than reliance on mandates
Gov. Laura Kelly said in a speech Tuesday to members of the Kansas Farm Bureau she was dedicated to creation of a collaborative, voluntary strategy for securing the water supply for agricultural purposes without imposition of government mandates. Kansas has been mired in a prolonged drought. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
hiawathaworldonline.com
Top commanders of Kansas National Guard, Kansas Highway Patrol to retire
Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the adjutant general of the Kansas National Guard plans to retire April 1. Gov. Laura Kelly also announced Kansas Highway Patrol Col. Herman Jones will step down on July 1. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
hiawathaworldonline.com
House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program
Rep. Kristey Williams says an education savings account program will provide more opportunities to Kansas students during a Feb. 8, 2023, committee meeting. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
hiawathaworldonline.com
Keystone pipeline owner blames Kansas spill on faulty weld, estimates $480M remediation cost
Oil covers a swath of Bill Pannbacker's pasture near Washington, Kansas. Pannbacker estimated oil sprayed 80 yards into his property from the rupture, which occurred just over his property line. (Submitted)
hiawathaworldonline.com
Border chief: Mexican cartels use drones to identify law enforcement locations
(The Center Square) – In the past year, there have been more than 10,000 drone incursions flown by Mexican cartels operating in Mexico and in Texas in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of south Texas, Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria Chavez testified Tuesday before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kansas Legislature Update Jan. 30 - Feb. 3
Since the first day of the current legislative session, 286 House bills and 161 Senate bills have been introduced, as reported in the Feb. 3 report of “Legislative Policy Watch” published by the Kansas Rural Center.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kansas Leopold Conservation Award seeks nominees
Kansas farmers, ranchers or forestland owners who improve soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat can apply for the 2023 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award. Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust present the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 25 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. In Kansas, the $10,000 award is presented with Kansas Association of Conservation Districts, and the Ranchland Trust of Kansas.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Women in Ag event set for March 25
A Kansas Statewide Women in Agriculture “The Heart of the Farm” Event, hosted by Nemaha, Jackson, Pottawatomie and Shawnee County Conservation Districts will be Saturday, March 25, at the Corning Community Center in Corning. Doors open on the day of the event at 8 a.m., where a light...
Comments / 0