ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
hiawathaworldonline.com

Legislation challenges Kansas law allowing city zoning 3 miles into unincorporated area of county

Rep. Emil Bergquist, R-Park City, chaired a meeting of the House Local Government Committee to consider a bill repealing the right of cities to extend zoning regulations up to three miles into unincorporated areas beyond city limits. His committee also heard testimony on a bill allowing county residents within the three-mile radius to vote in city elections. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
KANSAS STATE
hiawathaworldonline.com

Border chief: Mexican cartels use drones to identify law enforcement locations

(The Center Square) – In the past year, there have been more than 10,000 drone incursions flown by Mexican cartels operating in Mexico and in Texas in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of south Texas, Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria Chavez testified Tuesday before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
TEXAS STATE
hiawathaworldonline.com

Kansas Legislature Update Jan. 30 - Feb. 3

Since the first day of the current legislative session, 286 House bills and 161 Senate bills have been introduced, as reported in the Feb. 3 report of “Legislative Policy Watch” published by the Kansas Rural Center.
KANSAS STATE
hiawathaworldonline.com

Kansas Leopold Conservation Award seeks nominees

Kansas farmers, ranchers or forestland owners who improve soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat can apply for the 2023 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award. Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust present the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 25 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. In Kansas, the $10,000 award is presented with Kansas Association of Conservation Districts, and the Ranchland Trust of Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
hiawathaworldonline.com

Women in Ag event set for March 25

A Kansas Statewide Women in Agriculture “The Heart of the Farm” Event, hosted by Nemaha, Jackson, Pottawatomie and Shawnee County Conservation Districts will be Saturday, March 25, at the Corning Community Center in Corning. Doors open on the day of the event at 8 a.m., where a light...
CORNING, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy