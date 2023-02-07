Ronald Steenblock, 86, Belmond, died Feb. 8, 2023. Services will be Feb. 15 at 11 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4–7 PM at Ewing Funeral Home.
The Wright County Supervisors talked Jan. 30 about the possible sale of an antique steel truss bridge over the Boone River near Renwick. Bridge No. 200 is located on Buchanan Ave. just south of 130th St. in far western Boone Township. It has been closed for a number of years.
The Wright County Supervisors on Monday approved 3% pay increases for all elected officials. This was the same amount as recommended by the county compensation commission last month. The raise didn’t come without some discussion, however. Supervisor Karl Helgevold asked if 2% was a better number considering that the state...
