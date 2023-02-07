Joe Goldberg is everyone’s favorite stalker, and Cardi B is no exception. The rapper has made it no secret just how big of a fan she is of the Netflix series You, in which Penn Badgley plays a charming but ruthless stalker and serial killer. But as it turns out, her fandom actually is also due in part to Badgley’s mutual love and respect for her. After she discovered that the actor praised her in an interview two years after he first made the comments, Cardi immediately fangirled over him, starting an online Twitter friendship for the ages. Perhaps she was a Gossip Girl stan even before crushing on Joe?

