Bustle
Kim Kardashian's New Curtain Bangs Are The Epitome Of Chic
Kim Kardashian is no stranger to making headlines for her epic hair transformations — I mean, the world of fashion and beauty lovers all seemed to audibly gasp in unison when she arrived on the 2022 Met Gala steps with her Marilyn Monroe-inspired, bleach blonde tresses. And while the...
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Kate Middleton strengthens royal circle, King Charles likely ‘mortified’ after fashion misstep
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
Bustle
The Best Makeup Looks & Hairstyles From New York Fashion Week F/W 2023
Just like that, winter is slowly but surely on its way out. And in the world of fashion, that means that Fall 2023 previews have officially begun. In other words? New York Fashion Week is taking the streets of NYC by storm, with everyone’s fave luxe designers, A-listers, supermodels, and fashion-forward socialites showing up and showing out all week long.
Bustle
Are Alexa & Brennon Pregnant After Love Is Blind Season 3?
During their time on Love Is Blind Season 3, Brennon and Alexa (née Alfia) Lemieux quickly became one of the season’s favorite couples. They were the first pair to get engaged and had a fairly stress-free journey to the altar. During the show’s reunion back in November, they joked about making a pregnancy announcement — though Alexa clarified, “I’m not pregnant. Yet.” So it wasn’t too surprising when the topic of babies came up in Netflix’s After the Altar, which dropped Feb. 10.
Bustle
23 Years Later, Reese Witherspoon Still Knows Her Friends Lines
Reese Witherspoon is ready for the Friends revival — if it ever happens, that is. During a Feb. 8 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Witherspoon revealed that she still remembers her lines from Friends over 23 years after she guest-starred on two episodes in 2000. Before starring alongside Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show, the Legally Blonde star played her onscreen little sister Jill Green in Season 6 episodes “The One with Rachel's Sister” and “The One Where Chandler Can't Cry.”
Bustle
Cardi B & Penn Badgley’s Friendship Timeline Proves She’s The Biggest You Stan
Joe Goldberg is everyone’s favorite stalker, and Cardi B is no exception. The rapper has made it no secret just how big of a fan she is of the Netflix series You, in which Penn Badgley plays a charming but ruthless stalker and serial killer. But as it turns out, her fandom actually is also due in part to Badgley’s mutual love and respect for her. After she discovered that the actor praised her in an interview two years after he first made the comments, Cardi immediately fangirled over him, starting an online Twitter friendship for the ages. Perhaps she was a Gossip Girl stan even before crushing on Joe?
Bustle
Twitter Can’t Help But Wonder About Carrie & Aidan's New Kissing Pics
After the paparazzi captured images of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett filming a kissing scene as their And Just Like That characters, the lead actor herself took to Instagram to share some images of her own. The teaser snaps show SJP’s iconic character Carrie Bradshaw kissing her ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw outside her New York apartment. Parker captioned the post emphatically with “This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ.”
Bustle
Phoebe Dynevor’s Sister Is Making Her Mark In Modelling
Netflix’s hit Regency-era drama Bridgerton made Phoebe Dynevor a household name in the UK and beyond. Since she appeared on our screens as Daphne Bridgerton, the actor has become the brand ambassador for Charlotte Tilbury and recently starred in the comedy film Bank Of Dave. And life in the public eye runs in the family for the star, whose mother Sally Dynevor is an actor on Coronation Street and her father Tim Dynevor is known for his time on Emmerdale. The latest name from the Dynevor family? Phoebe’s younger sister, Hattie.
