MySanAntonio
Eneti: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
MC, Monaco (AP) — MC, Monaco (AP) — Eneti Inc. (NETI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. The dry bulk ocean shipper posted...
Thomson Reuters: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $282 million. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share. The results topped...
