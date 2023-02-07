ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

'They came here to stay': Grocery store opens in southern Dallas food desert

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s32zm_0kfgqTC300

A grocery store opened Tuesday morning in an area of southern Dallas known as a food desert. Food Basket opened at 3540 Simpson Stuart Road near Bonnie View Road.

"This grocery store means a whole lot," Dallas City Councilman Tennell Atkins said.

The store replaced a different grocery that closed two years ago. Atkins said it left people who live nearby to buy more food at convenience stores and discount stores.

"I think we've got someone who understands the community and understands what they need," he said

"Almost every customer who comes in tells us how much they appreciate us being here and how much they appreciate the quality of the store," general manager Bill Davidson said.

Davidson said the store gives customers a chance to buy fresh meat and produce without traveling as far. People started to shop at the store as soon as it opened.

"It's probably about half a mile from me, so it is good," one woman said as she looked at the fruit selection.

"It's a blessing," a man said as he walked into the store. "You don't have to go all over town to find the food you need. It's right here in our neighborhood."

An apartment complex was recently built nearby, and Atkins said single-family homes are being built in the area as well. He said the presence of a store would help draw more people and other businesses to the area.

In addition, Atkins said the location is near a bus stop for people who may not own cars.

"It's also a chance to reach out to the people who live here who realize, 'I can walk to the store,' with the price of gas going up," he said. "There is an equity there when you do have a food store in your neighborhood."

Atkins said the city of Dallas did not use incentives to draw the store, saying Food Basket assumed debt from the previous owner.

"They came here with equity in mind. They came here to stay," he said.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 5

Mike83
3d ago

happy to hear this for that neighborhood..I hope more blessings on the way

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?

Hot dog fans across Dallas and North Texas were excited when the famous Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opened its first location in Texas last month. The restaurant's grand opening at The Colony, on 4560 Destination Drive, 20 miles from Downtown Dallas, was met with much fanfare and long lines. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant can seat over 260 guests and has a double-lane drive-thru, but despite the huge capacity, people still report hour-long waits to grab a hot dog.
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

Golden Triangle Mall | Shopping mall in Denton, Texas

Golden Triangle Mall is an enclosed, single-level shopping mall located at the intersection of Loop 288 and I-35E in Denton, Texas, United States. It contains seven current anchors, a playplace, and total leasable floor area of 764,719 sq ft (71,044.7 m2) total. The anchors are Ross Dress for Less, Conn's, H&M, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Fitness Connection, and Dillard's.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

East Oak Cliff food desert adds much-needed new grocery store

DALLAS - There is a new supermarket on Simpson Stuart Road in East Oak Cliff in an area where there has been no nearby supermarket since 2020. A grand opening was held for The Food Basket in the neighborhood. "I always say the sun shines on the southern part of...
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in Dallas

Shuffling in and finding one of the few remaining seats at the bar, a popular spot for the regulars, you grab a menu and peruse knowing that you will order the chicken fried steak. But you scan the menu with the thought you may discover a new Texas favorite, but alas you do not. Nothing new has been invented in the past hundred years that might exceed the perfection of a slab of tasty beef pounded thick and hand-breaded and deep fried. The craggy crisp layers are an exciting place for unctuous creamed gravy to lay rest in anticipation of your first bite.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Hey Sugar Candy Store pops open sodas and sweets in Dallas' Bishop Arts

Dallas' Bishop Arts District is due for something sweet: A shop called Hey Sugar Candy Store will open in a century-old location at 409 W. 8th St., in one of two side-by-side nearly-identical former homes that have been renovated and repurposed for retail. According to Hey Sugar owner Kristin Brittan, the store will open at the beginning of March. Brittan founded Hey Sugar back in 2013, with her first store in Roanoke, which has become a big family and tourist destination, with not only sweets galore but an entertainment component, including TVs airing Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and kiddie rides...
DALLAS, TX
Building Design & Construction

Dallas to get a 19-story, 351-unit residential high-rise

In Dallas, work has begun on a new multifamily high-rise called The Oliver. The 19-story, 351-unit apartment building will be located within The Central, a 27-acre mixed-use development near the Knox/Henderson neighborhood north of downtown Dallas. StreetLights Residential, a developer of luxury multifamily and mixed-use communities, and Mitsui Fudosan America...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Feb. 10 evening forecast

Rain could be headed our way on Friday night, and there is a chance some people in North Texas could even see some snow. FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry takes a closer look the forecast.
DALLAS, TX
QSR magazine

Lucky's Chicken Opens Third Location

Lucky’s Chicken, Dallas’ favorite hot chicken concept, has opened its 3rd outpost on Lemmon Ave and Oak Lawn Ave. in the former Einstein Bros. Bagel location (3827 Lemmon Ave). This opening is one of four new locations in 2023. Known for its top-notch fried chicken and bluesy, retro...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Sip tequila & enjoy classic Mexican street food at one of Dallas’ best Mezcalerias

DALLAS (KDAF) — To those who love tequila for what it brings outside the world of margaritas, you sip it like a fine wine. Inside DFW is taking a shot at some true agave appreciation at one of Dallas’ best Mezcalerias. Around Las Almas Rotas, agave is a passion project and they’re on a mission to not only provide the best mezcal and tequila in the area but to also educate their neighbors along with way.
DALLAS, TX
cravedfw

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Brings In Stunning Seasonal Plates

The well-known Rare and Well Done experience at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is now even brighter with three delectable off-the-menu features. The award-winning steakhouse has added the following seasonal plates that guests will undoubtedly want to savor before they are gone:. Turtle Gumbo: Perry’s gluten-free filé gumbo made with...
DALLAS, TX
92.9 NIN

Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas

I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Will Allow Rental Property Owners To Do Their Own Inspections

Dallas’ Code Compliance Services launched a new program this week to allow single- and multifamily rental property owners to perform their own annual inspections. The goal is to free up code compliance staff so they can go after rental properties with persistent code violations. To qualify for the program,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

City of Dallas opens applications for its Senior Home Repair Program

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is offering funding for home repairs, specifically for moderate to low-income senior citizens. The Senior Home Repair Program is currently accepting applications for seniors 65 and older. The program finances residential repairs and/or upgrades, via a city funded grant. Eligible applicants can receive up to $10,000 in services, including heating or AC repair, roofing, wheelchair ramp upgrades and other services. The home repair program is accepting applications until March 3. The city's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization (DHNR) coordinates the repair program, along with determining who will receive the grants. The funds are not loans, so eligible recipients will not have to repay the money. The DHNR also provides other housing assistance support for Dallas homeowners, including home improvement and preservation. Click here for more information.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy