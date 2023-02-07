ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Get a Free Drink From Smoothie King This Valentine's Day

By Devon Forward
 3 days ago

The company is giving a free smoothie to 100 people on Feb. 14.

Smoothie King wants to share the love of a great smoothie with its loyal customers this Valentine's Day by giving out 100 free delicious drinks.

The company revealed the news in a press release shared with Parade , where it revealed that Smoothie King is "encouraging self-love " with the free drinks.

For your chance to win a smoothie, all you have to do is be one of the first 100 people on Feb. 13 to tweet @SmoothieKing describing how you are working on building a healthier relationship with yourself, using the hashtag #SmoothieKingSelfLove.

Watch out for a DM from Smoothie King if you win, and be sure to respond to the message within 24 hours to celebrate yourself with a smoothie on Valentine's Day.

The new promotion is "the brand’s latest initiative to help guests live a healthier lifestyle, which includes developing and nurturing the most important relationship: the one with yourself."

Smoothie King

Smoothie King is all about living a healthy, happy, and active life , with the company stating in the mission on its website , "Our smoothie franchise creates specialized Smoothies that are expertly blended for specific needs, goals, and ambitions. For healthy-lifestyle individuals and families, Smoothie King is the premium Smoothie Destination that makes it simple and pleasurable to achieve health goals."

There are also plenty of tasty smoothie options on the menu, which boasts having "a flavor for every taste — all crafted using whole fruits and organic veggies true to our Clean Blends promise."

Smoothie King has over 100 different blends for different purposes, with some crafted with high protein, others full of healthy vitamins, and more made to boost metabolism. The flavor options are just as expansive, with a few being strawberry , chocolate, pineapple, veggie mango, and tart cherry.

If you're not sure where the closest Smoothie King to you is, the site has an easy-to-use store locator .

Work on self-love this February and go get your free smoothie!

