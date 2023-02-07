ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yum China: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $53 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.

The restaurant operator in China posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $442 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.57 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YUMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YUMC

