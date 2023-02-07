ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

southwestregionalpublishing.com

Worth Park District wants Lucas-Berg site to become recreation area

Worth Park District representatives have scheduled a meeting with Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison (R-17th) to discuss ways to develop an intergovernmental relationship to offer the Lucas-Berg site for public recreation. Mike McElroy, president of the Worth Park District Board, said during the village board meeting Tuesday night that the...
WORTH, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hammond mayor credits West Lake project for downtown development in State of the City address

Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says changing his mind about the West Lake Corridor has opened new opportunities for downtown Hammond. "I fought that train for the first year we talked about it, and now I acknowledge without that train line and the confidence — I keep on saying this word — the confidence that that brings, then all of a sudden, all of these developers . . . have the confidence that we're going to follow through on our actions," McDermott said during his State of the City address Wednesday.
HAMMOND, IN
tourcounsel.com

Randhurst Village | Mall in Mount Prospect, Illinois

Randhurst Village, previously known as Randhurst Mall and Randhurst Center or simply Randhurst, is a shopping mall located at the corner of Rand Road (U.S. Route 12) and Elmhurst Road (Illinois Route 83) in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The mall took its name from combining the names of these two roads.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
CBS Chicago

What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Temple Har Zion hosts Refugee Shabbat

Michael Zmora, a member of West Suburban Temple Har Zion (WSTHZ), was one of two featured speakers at the Refugee Shabbat held at his temple on Harlem Avenue in River Forest, Feb. 3. In his talk he detailed the story of how the organization he volunteers with, Refugee Community Connection,...
RIVER FOREST, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

$500 Payments Flowing to 3,250 Households in Cook County’s Guaranteed Basic Income Program: Preckwinkle

The nation’s largest test of whether a universal basic income can reduce poverty is underway, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said. More than 233,000 Cook County residents applied to be part of the $42 million program, and all 3,250 households that won a lottery to participate in the two-year program got the first of 24 $500 monthly payments by the end of January, officials said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
oakpark.com

Mother of slain teen files lawsuit against BP gas station

The family of the 18-year-old woman who was fatally shot outside an Oak Park BP gas station last June has filed a lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court against the station’s owner, Hargobind Inc. The lawsuit argues gas station ownership is at fault due to its lax security and failure to protect the safety of its customers.
OAK PARK, IL

