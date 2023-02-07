Read full article on original website
Worth Park District wants Lucas-Berg site to become recreation area
Worth Park District representatives have scheduled a meeting with Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison (R-17th) to discuss ways to develop an intergovernmental relationship to offer the Lucas-Berg site for public recreation. Mike McElroy, president of the Worth Park District Board, said during the village board meeting Tuesday night that the...
Cook County Assessor’s Office Closes Probe of Vallas’ Tax Break at Palos Heights Home
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, properly claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence, entitling him to tax breaks, according to the results of a brief probe by the Cook County Assessor’s Office announced Friday. Vallas, who has...
Hammond mayor credits West Lake project for downtown development in State of the City address
Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says changing his mind about the West Lake Corridor has opened new opportunities for downtown Hammond. "I fought that train for the first year we talked about it, and now I acknowledge without that train line and the confidence — I keep on saying this word — the confidence that that brings, then all of a sudden, all of these developers . . . have the confidence that we're going to follow through on our actions," McDermott said during his State of the City address Wednesday.
New ‘community development grants’ announced by Mayor Lightfoot, city and community leaders
CHICAGO — A group of city and community leaders are set to announce a new round of grant awards Friday. According to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office, an event is being held at Chicago Market to award “community development grants.” The announcement is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. According to […]
Randhurst Village | Mall in Mount Prospect, Illinois
Randhurst Village, previously known as Randhurst Mall and Randhurst Center or simply Randhurst, is a shopping mall located at the corner of Rand Road (U.S. Route 12) and Elmhurst Road (Illinois Route 83) in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The mall took its name from combining the names of these two roads.
'We are tired of this': Evanston village meeting grows contentious when discussing proposed housing development
Landlords and others testified during a meeting of the Land Use Commission about the plan for a 44-unit, five-story building proposed by the Housing Opportunity Development Corporation at 1811 to 1815 Church Street.
Vallas Faces Questions About Whether He Lives in Chicago as Officials Launch Probe of Tax Breaks
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, has claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence since 2009, according to documents obtained by WTTW News that raise questions about whether he is qualified to lead Chicago. Vallas, who has been registered...
What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
Belmont Cragin Salvation Army reopens, filling void in neighborhood
The store had to shut down during the pandemic, leaving a void in the community for this affordable store that also helps hundreds of people with outreach programs.
Residents, advocates push for changes at CHA building in South Lawndale
CHICAGO — The 17-story Albany Terrace apartments have been part of the South Lawndale community for nearly 50 years and the seniors who live in the public housing building are sounding the alarm about what they call deplorable living conditions inside. “I went down to the mailbox and it was so much water coming from […]
Northwest Indiana to receive more than $272,000 in federal funds to support local emergency food and housing programs
Northwest Indiana has been awarded more than $272,000 by the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to support local food pantry, homeless shelters and basic needs services. The award was made by the EFSP National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and...
Temple Har Zion hosts Refugee Shabbat
Michael Zmora, a member of West Suburban Temple Har Zion (WSTHZ), was one of two featured speakers at the Refugee Shabbat held at his temple on Harlem Avenue in River Forest, Feb. 3. In his talk he detailed the story of how the organization he volunteers with, Refugee Community Connection,...
$500 Payments Flowing to 3,250 Households in Cook County’s Guaranteed Basic Income Program: Preckwinkle
The nation’s largest test of whether a universal basic income can reduce poverty is underway, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said. More than 233,000 Cook County residents applied to be part of the $42 million program, and all 3,250 households that won a lottery to participate in the two-year program got the first of 24 $500 monthly payments by the end of January, officials said.
Mother of slain teen files lawsuit against BP gas station
The family of the 18-year-old woman who was fatally shot outside an Oak Park BP gas station last June has filed a lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court against the station’s owner, Hargobind Inc. The lawsuit argues gas station ownership is at fault due to its lax security and failure to protect the safety of its customers.
South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats
At the southwestern edge of Cook County, near the junction of Interstate 80 and La Grange Road, sits an unpretentious 960-acre field. From the window of a passing car, it could easily be mistaken as the future home of yet another nondescript strip mall instead of the globally significant habitat it is.
Illinois taxpayers footing $1 million bill for group inspired by antisemitic Nation of Islam
(JNS) Throughout its nearly 95-year history, the Nation of Islam has been “notorious for its antisemitism, homophobia and anti-white bigotry,” the Southern Poverty Law Center notes. The Chicago-headquartered religious group has “a consistent record of antisemitism and bigotry,” and its leader Louis Farrakhan has said contemporary Jews are...
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn endorses Chuy Garcia for mayor
CHICAGO - Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn on Thursday endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in the crowded race for mayor of Chicago over Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whom he supported four years ago and Paul Vallas, whom he chose in 2014 as his running mate for lieutenant governor. Lightfoot has...
Western suburb named 'safest' U.S. city, according to survey of crime data
Naperville has been named the safest city in the country by a survey of crime data by finance data company MoneyGeek. Chicago did not fare as well.
Former Illinois governor backs a mayoral candidate
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn on Thursday endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia in the crowded race for mayor of Chicago over Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whom he supported four years ago.
‘We are in peril’: How skyrocketing property taxes are threatening the future of one Chicago neighborhood
Homeowners in Pilsen saw an average 47% increase in their property tax bills.
