The Associated Press

Weatherford: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Tuesday reported profit of $72 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The oilfield service company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.33 billion.

