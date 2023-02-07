ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

ifiberone.com

Escalating danger between motorists and recreationalists on Snoqualmie Pass prompts federally funded study to fix the problem

CLE ELUM - The growing volume of people using Snoqualmie Pass for recreation has gotten to the point where there’s serious concern about the safety of those on foot and motorists traveling through the area via I-90. That’s why a $429,504 federal grant has been awarded to Kittitas and King counties to study how to improve traffic safety along Snoqualmie Pass. The study will allow the counties and dozens of stakeholders to guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
theorcasonian.com

County Council awards five year lease at Coffelt Farm Preserve

San Juan County is pleased to announce Lum Farm has been awarded a long-term lease at Coffelt Farm on Orcas Island. Eric and Amy Lum have been stalwart stewards of Coffelt Farm since 2019, when their response to a Request for Proposals (RFP) resulted in a 16-month lease. That short-term lease was extended three times to allow for an extensive public process. Highlights include the Review and Analysis of Coffelt Farm report by the Conservation Ag Resource Team’s (CART), completion of the Lease Rate and Reserve Study, adoption of a new Stewardship and Management Plan, and the Long-Term Lease RFP.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Don’t believe the smears. A fact-based police pursuit law makes Washington safer | Opinion

We have a duty to put people over politics and make fact-based decisions. In Federal Way in 2019, police chasing a “reckless driver” hit speeds over 70 miles per hour, resulting in the death of the driver and sending a 9-year-old passenger to the hospital. The same year in Seattle, a high-speed pursuit ended when the driver slammed into a parked garbage truck, killing the passenger instantly. In our home city of Tacoma in 2018, police initiated a pursuit to catch a speeding driver, chasing the car onto the Interstate 5 interchange where it collided with a truck, breaking the truck driver’s neck and causing “permanent and life-altering injuries.”
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

Letter to Editor | Thanks to all who make the Dental Van Clinic possible

||| FROM HILARY CANTY for ORCAS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION |||. Thank you to the many people who made the recent Dental Van Clinic possible. To the Community Church, who hosted the van and provided the reception space. To Marsha Waunch and her team of volunteers who welcomed patients and kept the team on track. To the Coop who provided lunches. To the Kitts, Chadwell’s, Waunches, and Nelson’s Bay View Cottages for housing the team from Medical Teams International (MTI). To MTI and the San Juan County Health Department for being great partners. And to the community members who have donated to ensure these clinics continue, four times a year for 11 years now.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
OLYMPIA, WA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Skagit County, WA

Located northwest of Washington, Skagit County is known to encompass the state’s most scenic places. Skagit Indians were the first tribe that lived on the territory, which gave the county its name. Many American and European explorers in the early 1790s were attracted to the county’s river along with...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
foodieflashpacker.com

10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington

Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Could backyard cottages expand from Seattle to the rest of Washington?

Legislation to support building more accessory dwelling units (ADU) within a property is gaining momentum, as a bill officially passed out of the Senate Committee on Local Government, Land Use & Tribal Affairs this week. An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) — known more commonly as a backyard cottage — is...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
theorcasonian.com

Learn woodworking basics with the EDC

||| FROM MARTI MCCONNELL for ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL |||. Back by popular demand, the EDC invites islanders seeking new careers to learn Woodworking Basics in a class offered in partnership with The Fellow Shop. Jean Shearer and Nicholas Coldren, cabinetmakers, will be teaching an introduction to woodworking, on Thursday evenings from March 2 to March 23, from 5:00 – 9:00pm at the Fellow Shop on San Juan Island.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

Discussion upcoming at Orcas Library: Women writing about desire

||| FROM SAM GAILEY for ORCAS ISLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY |||. Please join us at the Orcas Island Public Library on Saturday, February 18th, as we host Margo Kahn, the editor of Wanting: Women Writing About Desire, having a conversation with island moderators, Sara Farish & Theresa Marl. theOrcasonian Comment Policy.
EASTSOUND, WA

