q13fox.com
Seattle Public Schools considering school closures
Seattle Public Schools is considering closing schools. The Seattle Times reports they're facing similar issues as Bellevue with budget shortfalls and declining enrollment.
Hundreds of homes, five schools in Whatcom without power. Here’s why
PSE expected that power would be restored by 6 p.m. Thursday.
ifiberone.com
Escalating danger between motorists and recreationalists on Snoqualmie Pass prompts federally funded study to fix the problem
CLE ELUM - The growing volume of people using Snoqualmie Pass for recreation has gotten to the point where there’s serious concern about the safety of those on foot and motorists traveling through the area via I-90. That’s why a $429,504 federal grant has been awarded to Kittitas and King counties to study how to improve traffic safety along Snoqualmie Pass. The study will allow the counties and dozens of stakeholders to guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass.
theorcasonian.com
County Council awards five year lease at Coffelt Farm Preserve
San Juan County is pleased to announce Lum Farm has been awarded a long-term lease at Coffelt Farm on Orcas Island. Eric and Amy Lum have been stalwart stewards of Coffelt Farm since 2019, when their response to a Request for Proposals (RFP) resulted in a 16-month lease. That short-term lease was extended three times to allow for an extensive public process. Highlights include the Review and Analysis of Coffelt Farm report by the Conservation Ag Resource Team’s (CART), completion of the Lease Rate and Reserve Study, adoption of a new Stewardship and Management Plan, and the Long-Term Lease RFP.
Tri-City Herald
Don’t believe the smears. A fact-based police pursuit law makes Washington safer | Opinion
We have a duty to put people over politics and make fact-based decisions. In Federal Way in 2019, police chasing a “reckless driver” hit speeds over 70 miles per hour, resulting in the death of the driver and sending a 9-year-old passenger to the hospital. The same year in Seattle, a high-speed pursuit ended when the driver slammed into a parked garbage truck, killing the passenger instantly. In our home city of Tacoma in 2018, police initiated a pursuit to catch a speeding driver, chasing the car onto the Interstate 5 interchange where it collided with a truck, breaking the truck driver’s neck and causing “permanent and life-altering injuries.”
theorcasonian.com
Letter to Editor | Thanks to all who make the Dental Van Clinic possible
||| FROM HILARY CANTY for ORCAS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION |||. Thank you to the many people who made the recent Dental Van Clinic possible. To the Community Church, who hosted the van and provided the reception space. To Marsha Waunch and her team of volunteers who welcomed patients and kept the team on track. To the Coop who provided lunches. To the Kitts, Chadwell’s, Waunches, and Nelson’s Bay View Cottages for housing the team from Medical Teams International (MTI). To MTI and the San Juan County Health Department for being great partners. And to the community members who have donated to ensure these clinics continue, four times a year for 11 years now.
Washington State Republican Party Calls on Governor Jay Inslee to End State Worker Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Republican Party (WSRP) is calling on Governor Jay Inslee to end the statewide vaccine mandate for state workers after Seattle and King County ended the vaccine requirement for employees on February 6. The WSRP is also calling on Inslee to rehire workers who were fired over their personal healthcare decisions.
KOMO News
What's preventing removal of violent Ship Canal Bridge encampment in Seattle?
SEATTLE — Drivers passing by a homeless encampment on I-5 in Seattle early Thursday morning had to dodge smoke and flames shooting onto the interstate after someone lighting off fireworks started multiple tent fires. This was the sixth reported fire this month at the encampment, which spans both sides...
Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Skagit County, WA
Located northwest of Washington, Skagit County is known to encompass the state’s most scenic places. Skagit Indians were the first tribe that lived on the territory, which gave the county its name. Many American and European explorers in the early 1790s were attracted to the county’s river along with...
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
foodieflashpacker.com
10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington
Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at...
myedmondsnews.com
After hearing from concerned residents, council moves closer to approving traffic cameras in school zones
After hearing testimony regarding speeding drivers who pose a safety hazard to students walking to and from Westgate Elementary School, the Edmonds City Council agreed to move forward with a proposal to install automated traffic safety cameras in four school zones. Councilmembers voted to place a resolution — presented by...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Miniature horse surprises residents at Cedar Creek Memory Care
Residents at Cedar Creek, A Koelsch Memory Care Community, were greeted Tuesday by a friendly, four-legged visitor – Domi – a registered therapy miniature horse owned by Brian Hohstadt of Triple B Foundation. “The sheer joy on our resident’s faces when Brian brings one of his miniature horses...
MyNorthwest.com
Could backyard cottages expand from Seattle to the rest of Washington?
Legislation to support building more accessory dwelling units (ADU) within a property is gaining momentum, as a bill officially passed out of the Senate Committee on Local Government, Land Use & Tribal Affairs this week. An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) — known more commonly as a backyard cottage — is...
Remains found in Bremerton last year identified as 41-year-old Kitsap County man
The remains of a badly decomposed body found in Bremerton in late 2022 have been identified as belonging to a man from Kitsap County.
KING-5
An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
theorcasonian.com
Learn woodworking basics with the EDC
||| FROM MARTI MCCONNELL for ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL |||. Back by popular demand, the EDC invites islanders seeking new careers to learn Woodworking Basics in a class offered in partnership with The Fellow Shop. Jean Shearer and Nicholas Coldren, cabinetmakers, will be teaching an introduction to woodworking, on Thursday evenings from March 2 to March 23, from 5:00 – 9:00pm at the Fellow Shop on San Juan Island.
theorcasonian.com
Discussion upcoming at Orcas Library: Women writing about desire
||| FROM SAM GAILEY for ORCAS ISLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY |||. Please join us at the Orcas Island Public Library on Saturday, February 18th, as we host Margo Kahn, the editor of Wanting: Women Writing About Desire, having a conversation with island moderators, Sara Farish & Theresa Marl. theOrcasonian Comment Policy.
