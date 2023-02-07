ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology

NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in Owings Mills on Friday, say police

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot in Owings Mills on Friday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Twin Willow Court. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a male...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Shore News Network

37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, a man was shot in the Southern District of Baltimore. Shortly after 7 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street to investigate a report of a shooting. Inside a vehicle at the location, police found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown at this time. Due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries Homicide Detectives have been called in. If you have any information about this shooting, please call investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro The post 37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police find guardians of child abandoned in East Baltimore alleyway

BALTIMORE -- Officers searched for and found the guardians of a child that someone abandoned in an alleyway on Friday, according to authorities.A concerned citizen followed the sound of someone sobbing and found the child in an alleyway in the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue, according to authorities. The child—between the ages of four years old and five years old—was restrained in a stroller and there were no indications that he had been harmed, police said.Officers found surveillance footage that shows a woman pushing the stroller into the alleyway and then leaving the area, according to authorities. Her identity and connection to the child is unknown, police said.The child appears to be nonverbal and has been taken to a hospital for an evaluation, according to authorities.Child Protective Services has been notified of the situation. Anyone with information should call CPS at 410-361-2235. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Polcie: Barricade situation over in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood

Parts of Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood were shut down Friday afternoon amid a barricade situation, police said. City police told 11 News that members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force were serving an arrest warrant around 12:26 p.m. in the 700 block of East Patapsco Avenue. Police said the officers encountered...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
TANEYTOWN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sheriff: 'This will be resolved here'

FALLSTON, Md. — Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler says his deputies were assisting in the search for David Linthicum around 7 p.m. Gahler said that after the shooting of a Baltimore County police detective, a vehicle pursuit began and ended in the area of the Fallston Mall. The sheriff said the individual believed to be the suspect is pinned in a perimeter.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore man sentenced to 25 years in prison for carjacking, armed robbery conspiracy in which 2 people were killed

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore man will spend more than two decades in prison for his part in a carjacking and armed robbery conspiracy. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher this week sentenced David Banks, 29, of Baltimore, to 25 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a carjacking and armed robbery conspiracy, including six armed robberies and a carjacking, during which three people were shot and two were killed.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officials warn of more extremist attacks in aftermath of plot targeting Maryland energy stations

BALTIMORE -- Federal officials fear more white supremacist groups may be plotting to target critical infrastructure across the country.Earlier this week, FBI arrested two alleged neo-Nazis planning to destroy power substations in the Baltimore area.On Monday, Catonsville resident Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, was charged after allegedly collaborating with Brandon Russell, who is the co-founder of "Atomwaffen," an Orlando-based neo-Nazi group, to shoot energy stations in Norrisville, Reisterstown, Perry Hall and Baltimore City."There's no doubt in my mind that 2023, this year that we're in right now, is probably going to be the most catastrophic when it comes to the uptick...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

44-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Early Morning Shooting

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was critically injured this morning in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore. Just before 9 am this morning, a shooting report led the Baltimore Police Department to the 4100 Block of Eierman Avenue. Upon arrival police found a 44-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition. The identity of the victim has not been released and a suspect has not been arrested at this time. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers The post 44-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Early Morning Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Latest on suspect taken into custody and officer shot

BEL AIR, Md. — WBAL-TV provides the latest update on the shooting of the officer shot and newest development from this ongoing story. Doctors from shock trauma said that detective is on life support this morning but is stable. In a news conference earlier today, Dr. Thomas Scalea said...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

