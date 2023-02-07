Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Two people arrested in U.S. for preparing sabotage against electrical installationsUSA DiarioBaltimore, MD
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Family Of Alleged Baltimore Power Grid Conspirator Says She Has A History Of White Supremacy
Family members of Sarah Clendaniel, who, along with Brandon Russell, planned to destroy Baltimore's power grid, says she embraces racism. The post Family Of Alleged Baltimore Power Grid Conspirator Says She Has A History Of White Supremacy appeared first on NewsOne.
Who Is David Linthicum? Suspected Police Killer Held in Baltimore
The 24-year-old who allegedly shot two Baltimore police officers was arrested early on Friday after a three-day manhunt.
Bay Net
Husband Of Delegate Muñoz Held At Gunpoint During Robbery At Annapolis Professional Pharmacy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – State Delegate Rachel Muñoz has issued the following statement regarding the armed robbery her husband at Annapolis Professional Pharmacy last night. Her husband, pharmacist Andrew Muñoz, and pharmacy staff were held at gunpoint by a man who jumped the counter demanding narcotics. “I thank...
Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in Owings Mills on Friday, say police
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot in Owings Mills on Friday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Twin Willow Court. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a male...
37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, a man was shot in the Southern District of Baltimore. Shortly after 7 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street to investigate a report of a shooting. Inside a vehicle at the location, police found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown at this time. Due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries Homicide Detectives have been called in. If you have any information about this shooting, please call investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro The post 37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Search intensifies for Baltimore man wanted in fatal November 2022 stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A reward is on the table after a months long search for an accused killer has yet to lead to his capture. Melvin Moore is wanted for the November 2022 stabbing death of a man in Baltimore. A $6,000 reward is now being offered for information...
Police find guardians of child abandoned in East Baltimore alleyway
BALTIMORE -- Officers searched for and found the guardians of a child that someone abandoned in an alleyway on Friday, according to authorities.A concerned citizen followed the sound of someone sobbing and found the child in an alleyway in the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue, according to authorities. The child—between the ages of four years old and five years old—was restrained in a stroller and there were no indications that he had been harmed, police said.Officers found surveillance footage that shows a woman pushing the stroller into the alleyway and then leaving the area, according to authorities. Her identity and connection to the child is unknown, police said.The child appears to be nonverbal and has been taken to a hospital for an evaluation, according to authorities.Child Protective Services has been notified of the situation. Anyone with information should call CPS at 410-361-2235.
Wbaltv.com
Polcie: Barricade situation over in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood
Parts of Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood were shut down Friday afternoon amid a barricade situation, police said. City police told 11 News that members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force were serving an arrest warrant around 12:26 p.m. in the 700 block of East Patapsco Avenue. Police said the officers encountered...
Jury finds third suspect guilty in murder of 22-year-old in Annapolis
After a weeklong trial, a jury in Anne Arundel County found the third and final suspect guilty in the killing of 22-year-old Cornell Young.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
WUSA
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
Wbaltv.com
MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma
TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
Wbaltv.com
Sheriff: 'This will be resolved here'
FALLSTON, Md. — Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler says his deputies were assisting in the search for David Linthicum around 7 p.m. Gahler said that after the shooting of a Baltimore County police detective, a vehicle pursuit began and ended in the area of the Fallston Mall. The sheriff said the individual believed to be the suspect is pinned in a perimeter.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore man sentenced to 25 years in prison for carjacking, armed robbery conspiracy in which 2 people were killed
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore man will spend more than two decades in prison for his part in a carjacking and armed robbery conspiracy. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher this week sentenced David Banks, 29, of Baltimore, to 25 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a carjacking and armed robbery conspiracy, including six armed robberies and a carjacking, during which three people were shot and two were killed.
Officials warn of more extremist attacks in aftermath of plot targeting Maryland energy stations
BALTIMORE -- Federal officials fear more white supremacist groups may be plotting to target critical infrastructure across the country.Earlier this week, FBI arrested two alleged neo-Nazis planning to destroy power substations in the Baltimore area.On Monday, Catonsville resident Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, was charged after allegedly collaborating with Brandon Russell, who is the co-founder of "Atomwaffen," an Orlando-based neo-Nazi group, to shoot energy stations in Norrisville, Reisterstown, Perry Hall and Baltimore City."There's no doubt in my mind that 2023, this year that we're in right now, is probably going to be the most catastrophic when it comes to the uptick...
Police see identity, family of abandoned child found in East Baltimore alleyway
BALTIMORE -- Officers are searching for the parents or caretaker of a child that was found abandoned in an alleyway in a stroller on Friday morning, according to authorities. The child is between the ages of four years old and five years old, police said.A concerned citizen followed the sound of someone sobbing and found the child in an alleyway in the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue, according to authorities. The child was restrained in a stroller and there were no indications that he had been harmed, police said.Officers found surveillance footage that shows a woman pushing the stroller into the alleyway and then leaving the area, according to authorities. Her identity and connection to the child is unknown, police said.The child appears to be nonverbal and has been taken to a hospital for an evaluation, according to authorities.Child Protective Services has been notified of the situation. Anyone with information should call CPS at 410-361-2235.
baltimoremagazine.com
In the late 1960s, Baltimore began demolishing Black neighborhoods to make room for an ill-fated expressway. Will the harm from the Highway to Nowhere ever be repaired?
Historical images by John Van Horn and I. Henry Phillips. Opening spread: The image of the forlorn girl on the outskirts of the Highway to Nowhere was shot by John Van Horn in the fall of 1968 (see sidebar at the end of the story). CLOSED THE CAR DOOR and...
44-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Early Morning Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was critically injured this morning in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore. Just before 9 am this morning, a shooting report led the Baltimore Police Department to the 4100 Block of Eierman Avenue. Upon arrival police found a 44-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition. The identity of the victim has not been released and a suspect has not been arrested at this time. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers The post 44-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Early Morning Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Latest on suspect taken into custody and officer shot
BEL AIR, Md. — WBAL-TV provides the latest update on the shooting of the officer shot and newest development from this ongoing story. Doctors from shock trauma said that detective is on life support this morning but is stable. In a news conference earlier today, Dr. Thomas Scalea said...
Comments / 1