Ohio has a very unique cuisine that’s full of big, bold flavors and unique combinations. (Yes — chili *does* belong on spaghetti, thank you very much.) Yet while there are plenty of places to grab a Southern-style barbecue or hearty Amish fare, East Coast-style sandwich shops are a little harder to come by in the Buckeye State… but not impossible. Enter Wario’s Beef and Pork, a delicious sandwich shop in Columbus, Ohio, that specializes in massive, hulking, bigger-than-your-face sandwiches.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 DAYS AGO