Arlington, TX

ocolly.com

Notebook: Chat with ESPN’s Charlie Creme on Cowgirl basketball

OSU beat Texas Tech and TCU last week, but its projected seeding in the tournament dropped. It sat on the bubble again, but is now in good shape without playing. A few readers asked why, so, The O’Colly spoke to ESPN’s Charlie Creme, who operates ESPN’s Women’s Bracketology, to discuss the confusing committee ranking system, his projections lately for OSU and a national view of Cowgirl basketball.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Cowgirl softball preview: Pitching depth to aid OSU in early season

OSU at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge: Friday-Sunday on FloSoftball. Most know Kelly Maxwell’s name, and she has two more seasons with OSU to make her left arm legendary. She’ll return as the ace for the Cowgirls in 2023, but the other pitchers who combined for 217.2 innings last season won’t be.
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football News

TCU Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

TCU football schedule 2023: Who do the Horned Frogs miss on the Big 12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?. TCU Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Horned Frogs miss from the Big 12 slate?. The College Football Playoff National Championship – and Big 12 Championship...
FORT WORTH, TX
ocolly.com

Cowboy basketball: Wright wins game in poor OSU shooting night

John-Michael Wright leaped toward the basket with just two seconds remaining. With the game tied, Bryce Thompson attempted a pull-up mid-range jumper. As it bounced off the rim, Wright soared in for a putback layup, finishing it off plus the foul. Gallagher-Iba Arena erupted. “I saw nobody was really looking...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Lifting into the Spotlight: OSU Power Lifting Club

Of the many athletically oriented clubs and teams at Oklahoma State University, one club works to make a name for itself. The Oklahoma State Powerlifting team has gained ground recently as it continues to add members and become more well-known on and off campus. Duncan Ille, junior and acting secretary...
STILLWATER, OK
ocolly.com

'Called to serve': Kirksey shines a light on Black History Month

Jason Kirksey wears many hats on campus. Serving as Oklahoma State University’s vice president for Institutional Diversity, the chief diversity officer and as an associate professor in the department of political science, Kirksey is a dedicated and experienced leader in diversity. He is an instrumental part of OSU’s continuing...
COLUMBUS, OH
OnlyInYourState

Ohioans Just Can’t Get Enough Of The Hulking Sandwiches From This East Coast Style Sandwich Shop In Columbus

Ohio has a very unique cuisine that’s full of big, bold flavors and unique combinations. (Yes — chili *does* belong on spaghetti, thank you very much.) Yet while there are plenty of places to grab a Southern-style barbecue or hearty Amish fare, East Coast-style sandwich shops are a little harder to come by in the Buckeye State… but not impossible. Enter Wario’s Beef and Pork, a delicious sandwich shop in Columbus, Ohio, that specializes in massive, hulking, bigger-than-your-face sandwiches.
COLUMBUS, OH

