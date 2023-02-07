Read full article on original website
11-Year-Old Girl Got in Trouble for Artwork of a Pig in a Bow Tie, Hanover Elementary School Found it Inappropriate
An innocent 11-year-girl at Hanover-Horton Elementary School was doing an art assignment and turned in her "piggie" drawn with a bow tie, and the art teacher claims that a boy came up to the teacher and told her that there were "boy parts" drawn on the pig. The girl drew an innocent bow tie on the pig, but the school insists otherwise.
