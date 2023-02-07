Read full article on original website
Jerry Bates
3d ago
public schools cost more per student now than many states or nations yet results are far below even when Kate Brown dropped competency tests. high dropout rate along with poor grasp of the three Rs and History.
Insider chosen to lead Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
Leah Feldon’s stint filing in as director of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality was made permanent Friday. The state’s Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously to move her from interim director to the head of the agency over one other final candidate: emergency manager and former Oregon congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The five governor-appointed members […] The post Insider chosen to lead Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
opb.org
With Oregon schools’ deadline looming, pop-up clinics get kids immunized
Enrique Campos did not want a shot. The shaggy haired boy wailed in his mother’s arms while she calmly rubbed his shoulder and murmured into his hair. After the nurse at the free vaccination clinic in East Portland finished checking and double checking that he had the right shot and the right arm, the needle went in. Told it was over, Enrique, 7, stopped crying. His sisters clapped. The boy looked up sheepishly, his face streaked with tears. The anticipation had been worse than the pinch.
thelundreport.org
Stressed and overworked, Oregon nurses press for strict hospital staffing requirements
Gina Ottinger said she considers herself an optimist but still has many nights where she cries after finishing the night shift. She works as an emergency department nurse at a Portland hospital, and cries after seeing patients die unexpectedly or witnesses someone in the throes of a mental health crisis. Other times she cries over frustration at what she sees as a “health care system on its knees.”
kqennewsradio.com
REPRESENTATIVE OSBORNE PUSHING FOR INCREASE IN CAT THRESHOLD
On Thursday State Representative Virgle Osborne of Roseburg, released a statement on his bill that would increase the Corporate Activity Tax threshold from $1 million to $5 million. Osborne said, “This morning, I experienced overwhelming support in the House Committee on Revenue for House Bill 2433, which received nearly 40...
opb.org
Oregon cities, counties say Measure 110 blew a hole in their budgets
Addiction service providers who’ve seen their funding swell under the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law are rushing this year to fend off a proposal that would siphon tens of millions of dollars away from their efforts. The drastically expanded slate of resources available to addicts around the state...
columbiagorgenews.com
Oregon public universities respond to Gov. Kotek’s recommended budget
SALEM — On Jan. 31, Oregon’s public university presidents stressed the proposed public university funding and financial aid levels in Gov. Tina Kotek’s recommended 2023-2025 state budget will result in lost opportunities for Oregon’s students and workforce. Oregon currently ranks 45th in the nation for per-student...
Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control
Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
Lawmakers plan to provide more resources for Oregon’s beleaguered behavioral health system
Oregon’s behavioral health system faces a crushing demand for services, with a logjam at every intersection of the system. Thousands of people need treatment but there are too few facilities, and those that exist have trouble hiring staff and finding them housing. The Oregon State Hospital, the state-run psychiatric facility, is full yet under a […] The post Lawmakers plan to provide more resources for Oregon’s beleaguered behavioral health system appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kptv.com
Oregon lawmakers propose harsher punishments for domestic terrorism
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon lawmakers are discussing bills that address political extremism and domestic terrorism following unrest in Oregon in recent years along with the January 6th attack on the U.S. capitol. Lawmakers hope harsher punishments will deter people from committing domestic terrorism. When discussing the proposals, lawmakers mentioned...
KATU.com
Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays
SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'
An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KDRV
IRS & Oregon say 2022 $600 OTAP checks are not taxable income
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s revenue department says today Oregonians who received $600 One-Time Assistance Payments (OTAP) last June don’t owe taxes on those payments. Oregon Department of Revenue (ODR) Director Betsy Imholt said today, “Based on the language in the legislation creating the payments, we have always believed that they were not taxable to Oregon. The IRS clarified today that Oregonians who received the payments will not owe federal taxes on them, as well.”
State treasurer wants more people to use the Oregon College Savings Plan
The Oregon State Treasury’s Office wants more state residents to take advantage of the Oregon College Savings Plan – especially more low-income families and minority families.
‘It’s a nightmare:’ Oregon workers file lawsuit over payroll issues
Thousands of Oregon workers have been impacted by the state's new payroll system, claiming that there are serious issues with paychecks.
What is the oldest golf course in Oregon?
There is an easy answer to this question, as the oldest golf course in Oregon is even arguably the oldest golf course west of the Mississippi, and there is no argument it is the oldest continually running golf course west of the Mississippi.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OP/ED: Oregon Dept. of Forestry Mishandles Plan for State Forests; Data Reveals Plan Forces Budgets into the Red
[SALEM, February 8, 2023] – Last week, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) revealed the agency used inaccurate modeling data to develop a plan to manage over 600,00 acres of Oregon’s state forests for the next 70 years. As a result, they have vastly miscalculated the true financial impact the plan would have on both the agency’s budget and the budgets of 15 Oregon counties who depend on revenue from state forests.
Mira Hayward, daughter of Oregon state Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, wins on "Jeopardy!"
The daughter of an Oregon politician and a Catlin Gabel School and Harvard grad, Mira Hayward has always been surrounded by intelligent people. Well, as she showed on national television, she has a few smarts as well, thanks to a lot of reading and curiosity and time that she calls “going down the Wikipedia rabbit” hole and into “a research spiral.” Hayward, 27, won a game on “Jeopardy!,” pocketing $14,600....
Could Hunting, Fishing Become Constitutional Rights In Oregon?
The Oregon Legislature is considering whether to put a measure on the ballot asking voters if hunting and fishing should be a constitutional right. Currently, signatures are being gathered for an initiative that would ban fishing and hunting. Amy Patrick, with the Oregon Hunters Association, said they want voters to decide whether fishing and hunting should be a right.
WWEEK
Shilo Inns Founder Mark Hemstreet Owes More Than $20 Million in Back Taxes
For hotelier Mark Hemstreet, it’s come to this: A man who was among the biggest spenders in Oregon politics in the 1990s, who lived a life of private jets and sprawling ranches—not to mention the metro area’s largest American flags and Christmas light displays at his company’s Beaverton headquarters—today stands accused of not paying for his cattle’s fodder.
kptv.com
New bill would create sustainable source of funding for Oregon crisis services
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A public hearing was held Monday night for a new house bill that aims to create revenue for crisis services in Oregon. House Bill 2757 would create a sustainable line of revenue for crisis services, including the 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline. The National Alliance on Mental...
