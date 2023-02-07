MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters in McKeesport are banding together to honor and raise money for fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski.It's been said that it is rare for police and firefighters to agree on the same things. But when it's something like this, McKeesport's firefighters could not do anything but get on board."Police, fire, EMS and public works, we work together on a daily basis," McKeesport Fire Deputy Chief Jeff List said. "We know each other's families. We know each other by name. When this happened, everyone stepped up and they wanted to do something."Firefighter Matthew Holtzman designed t-shirts...

