Mckeesport, PA

Ursula Susie Levy
3d ago

This is flat out bs. These guys r paid very poorly and life is on the line. Media blows incidents out of proportion while Obama and biden made them out to b oppressive bullies. A big funeral doesnt help family/parents when their son has b executed.

CBS Pittsburgh

Neighbor catches toddler dropped from deck of burning home in Westmoreland County

SLICKVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - More than a dozen fire departments were called to a home in Slickville, Westmoreland County on Friday morning where a family of three was trapped inside. The fire happened on Route 819 near Mayo Street. A spokesperson for the Slickville Fire Department said before firefighters arrived, a neighbor nearby ran into the home to help rescue a 2-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy still inside. "We had a neighbor lady that came across the street and says that the mother dropped a 2-year-old baby off the back deck to the neighbor....
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh teenager charged in Johnstown homicide

JOHNSTOWN — Johnstown police have filed charges against a Pittsburgh teenager in connection with the Jan. 23 murder on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing a criminal homicide charge and two felony counts of aggravated assault, according to court records. Authorities successfully...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton chief requests police join DUI task force

Following a rise in arrests for driving under the influence, Chief Thomas Vulakovich is asking that Hampton police join the North Hills DUI and Traffic Safety Enforcement Task Forces. “I’m not saying they’re in the hundreds, but there has been an uptick in DUI arrests. I’m watching these things on...
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport firefighters to sell t-shirts to benefit family of fallen officer

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters in McKeesport are banding together to honor and raise money for fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski.It's been said that it is rare for police and firefighters to agree on the same things. But when it's something like this, McKeesport's firefighters could not do anything but get on board."Police, fire, EMS and public works, we work together on a daily basis," McKeesport Fire Deputy Chief Jeff List said. "We know each other's families. We know each other by name. When this happened, everyone stepped up and they wanted to do something."Firefighter Matthew Holtzman designed t-shirts...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Police: Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood Thursday evening. On Friday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office still could not release the victim's name but did say he is a 47-year-old man from McKeesport. Police got 2 separate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Man found shot, killed in western Pa.: reports

A man was shot and killed in the Northview Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to reports from TribLive and WTAE. Police said first responders were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m. The victim had been shot in the head and chest and pronounced...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

