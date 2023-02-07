Read full article on original website
Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Wednesday, Feb. 15
The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The meeting will be in a hybrid format, with in-person and remote attendance options available. The agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome to attend. Direct questions to JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or call 505.709.8125.
LACDC Has New Faces And Fresh Ideas
From left, LACDC Executive Director Lauren McDaniel, projectY cowork Los Alamos Membership and Program Manager Alice Holtclaw, Los Alamos MainStreet Event and Social Engagement Coordinator Vai Reddy-Kruse and Los Alamos MainStreet Executive Director Jacquelyn Connolly. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. kirsten@ladailypost.com. Vai Reddy-Kruse and Alice Holtzclaw are...
Video: Chair Derkacs Discusses Feb. 7 Council Meeting
Los Alamos County Council Chair Denise Derkacs shares highlights of Feb. 7 meeting. Video by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
Lead Teller Val Williams Shines At Enterprise Bank & Trust
Lead Teller Val Williams at Enterprise Bank & Trust Wednesday in White Rock. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Lead Teller Valeria Williams has served customers for 17 years at Enterprise Bank & Trust in Los Alamos and White Rock. “I really enjoy assisting customers old and new, interacting with them...
Road Testing The SALA Event Center Vision
The SALA Event Center, the ambitious initiative to bring the former Reel Deal theater back to life as a place for our community to gather, watch movies, live events, and have fun is about two months into its start-up so it seemed an appropriate time to sit down with owner Allan Saenz to see how he thinks the “road test” is going. SALA has put quite a few moving parts into play already, and there are certainly more to come.
Los Alamos Social Club & Anna Dillane Host Two Special Valentine’s Day Themed Events
Anna Dillane, owner of Boomerang and mainstay of Los Alamos Social Club Meetup Group will host two events with Valentine’s Day themes. “I’m exited about these events,” Dillane said. “I’d love to see more people join us at our events. The club is for everyone, not just for singles. I know there are lots of new people in town wondering, ‘How do I meet the great people I know are here?’.
Obituary: Severo Gonzales July 2, 1929 – Jan. 31, 2023
Severo “Slim” Gonzales, 93, Española, passed away on January 31, 2023, of natural causes. He was born in Española, NM on July 2, 1929. The Son of Bences Gonzales and Ernestina Romero Gonzales. He is preceded by: Donald (son), Victor and Raymond (Brothers), and Lauren Noell (sister).
Santa Fe Community Foundation Receives Largest Gift In Its History … More Than $8.5 Million
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Community Foundation (SFCF) is announces it has received an estate gift worth more than $8.5 million from the late Deborah and Martin Fishbein. The gift is the largest donation in the foundation’s 42-year history. “This historic gift is a testament to Deborah...
Toppers Place First And Second At District 2 Swimming And Diving Championships In Santa Fe
The Los Alamos High School Swim and Dive team finished out its regular season with a strong showing at the nine-team District 2 meet in Santa Fe, Feb. 4. The girls took first place, while the boys placed second. Teams came to compete not only for top District team honors, but also to let individual swimmers who place high earn a spot at the State Championships coming up later in February.
Northern’s Center For The Arts Gallery Presents ‘LOOK OUT’
ESPAÑOLA — The Center for the Arts Gallery at Northern New Mexico College presents “LOOK OUT,” a special exhibition of visual art, dance, sound and film screenings marking the gallery’s reopening. “LOOK OUT” is comprised of dynamic works by Arts & Human Sciences faculty Robert...
LAMS Science Bowl Team Named Regional Champions Advance To National Competition In April
Los Alamos Middle School Science Bowl team members, from left, Rafa Rocha, Lydia Davis, Julia Zou and Drew Bacrania, along with their Coach Amy Bartlett-Gaunt, will be advancing to the National Finals as the New Mexico Regional Champions. Courtesy/LAPS. LAMS students with their coach at the NM Regional Science Bowl...
Zia CU Debuts New, Updated Branding & Website
Community Invited to Celebrate Thursday, Feb. 23 at Zia CU!. With $203,868,335 in assets, Zia CU has long prided itself on serving families across Northern New Mexico, and they are renewing that dedication with an updated logo, brand colors, and a sleek new website. The new logo features bright, bold...
Burglary At Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s Resale Store Costs Exceeding $10,000 In Losses
Burglary at Santa Fe Animal Shelter resale store, ‘The Cat’, causes temporary closure with current losses exceeding $10,000. Courtesy/SFAS. Santa Fe Animal Shelter resale store, ‘The Cat’. Courtesy/SFAS. From Santa Fe Animal Shelter:. An overnight burglary at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter (SFAS) resale store, The...
Obituary: Donald L. Upham Aug. 19, 1932 – Feb. 1, 2023
Don Upham, a longtime resident of Los Alamos, passed away suddenly in Santa Fe Feb. 1, 2023, due to complications resulting from a fall. He was 90 years old. The youngest of seven children, Don was born at the height of the Great Depression in 1932 to Clifford and Marie Upham on a farm near Buchanan, Michigan. As with all in his family, he helped with the day-to-day running of the farm when not in school. A voracious reader from a young age, he had an innate curiosity in all topics and spent one summer of his youth reading each volume of the family encyclopedia from cover to cover. (This would serve him well later in life during games of Trivial Pursuit, where he seemingly knew every answer – even to the most obscure questions.)
LAPS: February Prevention Theme – Healthy Relationships
February’s prevention theme is healthy relationships. With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, we tend to think of romance, but there are all types of relationships – between friends, family members, colleagues, peers, coaches, teachers, and mentors, to name a few. Strong, supportive relationships are one of the strongest protective factors that help youth build resiliency and prevent them from engaging in risk behaviors. They are also a primary factor for youth and adults alike in supporting health and happiness.
PEEC: Introducing First Family Astronomy Time Feb. 11
PEEC’s first-ever Family Astronomy Time is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the nature center. Courtesy/PEEC. Get ready for the Pajarito Education Center’s (PEEC) first-ever Family Astronomy Time (FAT!) at the nature center 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. For $10 per family, elementary-aged kids and their guardians will...
Upstart Crows Reprise King Henry IV, Part 1 Friday Feb. 2
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe reprise King Henry IV, Part 1 in benefit performance Feb. 24. Courtesy/Upstart Crows. Upstart Crows of Santa Fe reprise their recent production of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 with a single performance at their new performance space: Upstart Crows Performance Space at La Tienda in Eldorado (7 Caliente Road, Building 1) 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
MAIZE Food Museum Charrette Luncheon At Cafecito Friday
MAIZE Food Museum will host an exploratory community Luncheon, the first of 12 Charrette Luncheons to be offered this year, featured in partnership with Northern New Mexico restaurants, museums, churches, farms and Pueblos. Chefs and spirited archaeologists will discuss with diners the new age and transitions of the Santa Fe...
Obituary: Nancy L. Holderman Warnes Dec. 11, 1933 – Feb. 1, 2023
NANCY L. HOLDERMAN WARNES Dec. 11, 1933 – Feb. 1, 2023. Nancy L. Holderman Warnes passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at La Vida Llena Life Care Retirement Community in Albuquerque, NM. Nancy was born Dec. 11, 1933, in Mishawaka, IN. She married her high school sweetheart, Dick Warnes,...
Legislature Looks At Paying For New Mexico Educators’ Health Care Premiums In Full
Kevin Darrow, a music teacher at Wood Gormley Elementary School, estimated he spends nearly 14 percent of his earnings — some $600 per month — on health insurance. “For a teacher, that’s a lot of money,” he said. And Darrow said he’s one of the lucky...
