Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Wednesday, Feb. 15

The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The meeting will be in a hybrid format, with in-person and remote attendance options available. The agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome to attend. Direct questions to JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or call 505.709.8125.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
LACDC Has New Faces And Fresh Ideas

From left, LACDC Executive Director Lauren McDaniel, projectY cowork Los Alamos Membership and Program Manager Alice Holtclaw, Los Alamos MainStreet Event and Social Engagement Coordinator Vai Reddy-Kruse and Los Alamos MainStreet Executive Director Jacquelyn Connolly. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. kirsten@ladailypost.com. Vai Reddy-Kruse and Alice Holtzclaw are...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Lead Teller Val Williams Shines At Enterprise Bank & Trust

Lead Teller Val Williams at Enterprise Bank & Trust Wednesday in White Rock. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Lead Teller Valeria Williams has served customers for 17 years at Enterprise Bank & Trust in Los Alamos and White Rock. “I really enjoy assisting customers old and new, interacting with them...
WHITE ROCK, NM
Road Testing The SALA Event Center Vision

The SALA Event Center, the ambitious initiative to bring the former Reel Deal theater back to life as a place for our community to gather, watch movies, live events, and have fun is about two months into its start-up so it seemed an appropriate time to sit down with owner Allan Saenz to see how he thinks the “road test” is going. SALA has put quite a few moving parts into play already, and there are certainly more to come.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos Social Club & Anna Dillane Host Two Special Valentine’s Day Themed Events

Anna Dillane, owner of Boomerang and mainstay of Los Alamos Social Club Meetup Group will host two events with Valentine’s Day themes. “I’m exited about these events,” Dillane said. “I’d love to see more people join us at our events. The club is for everyone, not just for singles. I know there are lots of new people in town wondering, ‘How do I meet the great people I know are here?’.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Obituary: Severo Gonzales July 2, 1929 – Jan. 31, 2023

Severo “Slim” Gonzales, 93, Española, passed away on January 31, 2023, of natural causes. He was born in Española, NM on July 2, 1929. The Son of Bences Gonzales and Ernestina Romero Gonzales. He is preceded by: Donald (son), Victor and Raymond (Brothers), and Lauren Noell (sister).
ESPANOLA, NM
Toppers Place First And Second At District 2 Swimming And Diving Championships In Santa Fe

The Los Alamos High School Swim and Dive team finished out its regular season with a strong showing at the nine-team District 2 meet in Santa Fe, Feb. 4. The girls took first place, while the boys placed second. Teams came to compete not only for top District team honors, but also to let individual swimmers who place high earn a spot at the State Championships coming up later in February.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Northern’s Center For The Arts Gallery Presents ‘LOOK OUT’

ESPAÑOLA — The Center for the Arts Gallery at Northern New Mexico College presents “LOOK OUT,” a special exhibition of visual art, dance, sound and film screenings marking the gallery’s reopening. “LOOK OUT” is comprised of dynamic works by Arts & Human Sciences faculty Robert...
ESPANOLA, NM
Zia CU Debuts New, Updated Branding & Website

Community Invited to Celebrate Thursday, Feb. 23 at Zia CU!. With $203,868,335 in assets, Zia CU has long prided itself on serving families across Northern New Mexico, and they are renewing that dedication with an updated logo, brand colors, and a sleek new website. The new logo features bright, bold...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Obituary: Donald L. Upham Aug. 19, 1932 – Feb. 1, 2023

Don Upham, a longtime resident of Los Alamos, passed away suddenly in Santa Fe Feb. 1, 2023, due to complications resulting from a fall. He was 90 years old. The youngest of seven children, Don was born at the height of the Great Depression in 1932 to Clifford and Marie Upham on a farm near Buchanan, Michigan. As with all in his family, he helped with the day-to-day running of the farm when not in school. A voracious reader from a young age, he had an innate curiosity in all topics and spent one summer of his youth reading each volume of the family encyclopedia from cover to cover. (This would serve him well later in life during games of Trivial Pursuit, where he seemingly knew every answer – even to the most obscure questions.)
LOS ALAMOS, NM
LAPS: February Prevention Theme – Healthy Relationships

February’s prevention theme is healthy relationships. With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, we tend to think of romance, but there are all types of relationships – between friends, family members, colleagues, peers, coaches, teachers, and mentors, to name a few. Strong, supportive relationships are one of the strongest protective factors that help youth build resiliency and prevent them from engaging in risk behaviors. They are also a primary factor for youth and adults alike in supporting health and happiness.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
PEEC: Introducing First Family Astronomy Time Feb. 11

PEEC’s first-ever Family Astronomy Time is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the nature center. Courtesy/PEEC. Get ready for the Pajarito Education Center’s (PEEC) first-ever Family Astronomy Time (FAT!) at the nature center 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. For $10 per family, elementary-aged kids and their guardians will...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Upstart Crows Reprise King Henry IV, Part 1 Friday Feb. 2

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe reprise King Henry IV, Part 1 in benefit performance Feb. 24. Courtesy/Upstart Crows. Upstart Crows of Santa Fe reprise their recent production of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 with a single performance at their new performance space: Upstart Crows Performance Space at La Tienda in Eldorado (7 Caliente Road, Building 1) 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
SANTA FE, NM
MAIZE Food Museum Charrette Luncheon At Cafecito Friday

MAIZE Food Museum will host an exploratory community Luncheon, the first of 12 Charrette Luncheons to be offered this year, featured in partnership with Northern New Mexico restaurants, museums, churches, farms and Pueblos. Chefs and spirited archaeologists will discuss with diners the new age and transitions of the Santa Fe...
SANTA FE, NM
Obituary: Nancy L. Holderman Warnes Dec. 11, 1933 – Feb. 1, 2023

NANCY L. HOLDERMAN WARNES Dec. 11, 1933 – Feb. 1, 2023. Nancy L. Holderman Warnes passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at La Vida Llena Life Care Retirement Community in Albuquerque, NM. Nancy was born Dec. 11, 1933, in Mishawaka, IN. She married her high school sweetheart, Dick Warnes,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

