ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Feb. 1 – Feb 7, 2023

Eric J. Archuleta, 39, of Espanola was arrested February 1 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Daniel P. Romero, 41, of Cordova, was arrested February 2 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Shannon Vigil, 38, of Espanola was arrested February 6 on a felony warrant. Information published in the weekly...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Most arrested on felony warrants are released days later

There are more wanted fugitives in Bernalillo County than police officers, and law enforcement wants $20 million in state money to get those in custody. But some say it could be a waste of your taxpayer dollars when most fugitives who are captured are released days after being rounded up.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Animal Shelter Store loses $10,000+ in burglary

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s resale store, The Cat, was broken into last Sunday at 2:20 a.m. According to officials, losses from the theft are currently upwards of $10,000. Items stolen include a safe along with many other items. The burglary has led to a temporary closure of the store located […]
SANTA FE, NM
CBS News

Murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor is on the run, officials say

A wanted murder suspect is at large in New Mexico, authorities announced this week.Joe Anderson, 41, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder last year, the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office said in a news release published on Wednesday. One day earlier, Anderson had cut off his ankle monitor and remained on the run after county prosecutors requested that the district court issue a warrant for the man's arrest, according to the release.Anderson is accused of killing another man, Raymond Aviles, in southeast Albuquerque last August, CBS affiliate KRQE reported. Investigators have alleged that Anderson shot Aviles as the victim attempted...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man wanted, accused of cutting off ankle monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Jordan Baca, accused of taking off his ankle monitor and disappearing. Baca was sentenced to a community custody program in December after pleading guilty to criminal damage to property and possession of a controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint, in late January, Baca […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Wednesday, Feb. 15

The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The meeting will be in a hybrid format, with in-person and remote attendance options available. The agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome to attend. Direct questions to JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or call 505.709.8125.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Man found dead inside Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating a death inside a home. This is APD's second homicide investigation Wednesday. APD officers located the a dead man inside a home on Carlton Street NW. The department received a report of the possible death after noon Wednesday. Its homicide...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Canceled: Feb. 14 County Council Work Session

The Los Alamos County Council Work Session scheduled for Feb. 14 has been canceled because several councilors will be on business travel to Washington, D.C. The County has published a meeting cancellation notice for this work session and it is avaialbe here.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
WSB Radio

New Mexico murder suspect at large after allegedly cutting off ankle monitor

A New Mexico murder suspect is on the run after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor, officials said. Joe Anderson was released from jail in January pending trial for first-degree murder, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office. The New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday overruled the district court's decision to release him and he was ordered detained until his trial. After requesting a bench warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, prosecutors learned that Anderson was missing, the district attorney's office said. "This is exactly why we filed pretrial detention in this matter," Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement. "Unfortunately this individual has cut off his ankle monitor and is in the wind."
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy