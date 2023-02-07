A New Mexico murder suspect is on the run after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor, officials said. Joe Anderson was released from jail in January pending trial for first-degree murder, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office. The New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday overruled the district court's decision to release him and he was ordered detained until his trial. After requesting a bench warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, prosecutors learned that Anderson was missing, the district attorney's office said. "This is exactly why we filed pretrial detention in this matter," Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement. "Unfortunately this individual has cut off his ankle monitor and is in the wind."

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO