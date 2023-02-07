Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Feb. 1 – Feb 7, 2023
Eric J. Archuleta, 39, of Espanola was arrested February 1 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Daniel P. Romero, 41, of Cordova, was arrested February 2 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Shannon Vigil, 38, of Espanola was arrested February 6 on a felony warrant. Information published in the weekly...
KOAT 7
Most arrested on felony warrants are released days later
There are more wanted fugitives in Bernalillo County than police officers, and law enforcement wants $20 million in state money to get those in custody. But some say it could be a waste of your taxpayer dollars when most fugitives who are captured are released days after being rounded up.
State Police officer saves teen from edge of Albuquerque bridge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State Police officer is being credited with saving a teenager’s life after stopping to check on a car pulled over on the side of a Paseo del Norte overpass. NMSP highlighted the officer’s actions in a recent video posted to social media, which features dash camera and body camera […]
Santa Fe Animal Shelter Store loses $10,000+ in burglary
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s resale store, The Cat, was broken into last Sunday at 2:20 a.m. According to officials, losses from the theft are currently upwards of $10,000. Items stolen include a safe along with many other items. The burglary has led to a temporary closure of the store located […]
Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day
If you have any information on any of the crimes, you're asked to call police.
Roswell Police search for drive-by suspect accused of shooting at home with kids inside
One person has been arrested in the case already.
Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood fed up with homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frustrated neighbors near Zuni and San Mateo say they are fed up with a growing homeless camp that keeps returning even after the city’s efforts to remove it. Neighbors say the encampments just keep popping back up. After scorched walls left over by what neighbors say were left over by people lighting […]
Albuquerque homicide detectives investigating third case of the day
Police were called to a truck stop in northwest Albuquerque.
Murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor is on the run, officials say
A wanted murder suspect is at large in New Mexico, authorities announced this week.Joe Anderson, 41, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder last year, the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office said in a news release published on Wednesday. One day earlier, Anderson had cut off his ankle monitor and remained on the run after county prosecutors requested that the district court issue a warrant for the man's arrest, according to the release.Anderson is accused of killing another man, Raymond Aviles, in southeast Albuquerque last August, CBS affiliate KRQE reported. Investigators have alleged that Anderson shot Aviles as the victim attempted...
Albuquerque man wanted, accused of cutting off ankle monitor
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Jordan Baca, accused of taking off his ankle monitor and disappearing. Baca was sentenced to a community custody program in December after pleading guilty to criminal damage to property and possession of a controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint, in late January, Baca […]
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Wednesday, Feb. 15
The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The meeting will be in a hybrid format, with in-person and remote attendance options available. The agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome to attend. Direct questions to JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or call 505.709.8125.
ladailypost.com
Video: Chair Derkacs Discusses Feb. 7 Council Meeting
Los Alamos County Council Chair Denise Derkacs shares highlights of Feb. 7 meeting. Video by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
KOAT 7
Man found dead inside Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating a death inside a home. This is APD's second homicide investigation Wednesday. APD officers located the a dead man inside a home on Carlton Street NW. The department received a report of the possible death after noon Wednesday. Its homicide...
ladailypost.com
Canceled: Feb. 14 County Council Work Session
The Los Alamos County Council Work Session scheduled for Feb. 14 has been canceled because several councilors will be on business travel to Washington, D.C. The County has published a meeting cancellation notice for this work session and it is avaialbe here.
ladailypost.com
Video: Councilor Reagor On Nuisance Code Implementation Review Task Force And Strategic Leadership Plan
Los Alamos County Councilor David Reagor discusses the new nuisance code implementation review task force and the 2023 strategic leadership plan. Video by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
New Mexico murder suspect at large after allegedly cutting off ankle monitor
A New Mexico murder suspect is on the run after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor, officials said. Joe Anderson was released from jail in January pending trial for first-degree murder, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office. The New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday overruled the district court's decision to release him and he was ordered detained until his trial. After requesting a bench warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, prosecutors learned that Anderson was missing, the district attorney's office said. "This is exactly why we filed pretrial detention in this matter," Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement. "Unfortunately this individual has cut off his ankle monitor and is in the wind."
Lawmakers hope to tackle New Mexico’s catalytic converter theft issue
Do you know someone who's been a victim to catalytic converter theft?
Murder suspect on the run after New Mexico Supreme Court reverses suspect’s release
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search continues for an Albuquerque man charged in an August murder, who’s now accused of cutting off his ankle monitor amid a court battle over his pretrial release. Law enforcement is searching for Joe Simon Hilario Anderson, 41, who was ordered back into custody by the New Mexico Supreme Court on Tuesday. […]
Orange moped ties two suspects to October murder, recent Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested and charged two men with an October murder near the downtown bus station. The same men are also now suspected of shooting a man in the back before he was run over and killed hours later on Candelaria. The suspects, Casper Rickords, 22, and Melvin Robinson, 33, are […]
Santa Fe Police looking for driver in deadly crash
A driver still hasn't been found after a fatal crash over the weekend.
