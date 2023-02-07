Read full article on original website
Related
Oprah says check out this New Orleans bookstore named after a Civil Rights legend
On her Oprah's Book Club Instagram, Oprah invites you to check out Baldwin & Co., named after the one and only James Baldwin.
New Orleans Native Spills the Tea on the City's Biggest Tourist Traps
Love 'em or hate 'em, they are what they are.
matadornetwork.com
For Fresh Oysters and Perfectly Seasoned Crawfish Try These New Orleans Seafood Restaurants
It’s possible to argue that New Orleans is home to the best seafood in the country (although Maryland might like to have a word), and not come up against much opposition. New Orleans seafood includes briny oysters from the Gulf Coast, shrimp and crawfish soaked in butter and cajun seasoning, po’ boy sandwiches stuffed with fried catfish. New Orleans restaurants offer fresh from the fishing boat catches seasoned to perfection, in (usually) casual dining rooms that might be unfussy and lowkey but still serve some of the best food not just in the city – but the entire country. Once you’ve had your fill of fish, head over to these Bourbon street bars, or check out all the free things to do in New Orleans. Now all that’s left to do is decide the best time to visit New Orleans.
tastecooking.com
Gumbo, Jambalaya, Yakamein?
New Orleans is home to many iconic American foods, including a lesser-known bowl of brothy noodles beloved by locals who lean on a serving of “Old Sober” after a night out. “I tell people all the time that yakamein is one of New Orleans’ best-kept secrets,” says Linda...
WWL-TV
Taylore Jones was stabbed to death in her Bywater apartment; Friends still seek answers
NEW ORLEANS — Inside Café Negril on Frenchmen Street there’s a large, framed photo of Taylore Jones hanging on the wall. “I loved that we moved her up here,” said bar manager Emily Rowlends. “You can really see her now.”. Jones’ smiling face greets everyone...
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
‘We can’t continue to live like this’ – Haunting 911 call before family found dead
HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said a haunting message to the 911 system foretold a horrific scene at a home in Harvey early Thursday. “We can’t continue to live like this,” Lopinto said the man leaving the message said. “You’ll find four bodies when you get here.”
NOLA.com
Barkus will bring 1,000-plus canines, and their people, to the Quarter: See map, times
More than 1,000 dogs will join the Mystic Krewe of Barkus in celebrating 30 years of parading through the French Quarter with the theme "Top Dogs: Barkus to the Rescue" on Sunday (Feb. 12) as they continue their mission of having fun and helping homeless pets get adopted. The pre-parade...
NOLA.com
On the route: Napoleon Avenue penthouse for $2.8 million has star qualities
Blending the charm of vintage style with the convenience of contemporary living is often a challenge. But, perched on historic Napoleon Avenue in Uptown, a unique building sports a penthouse unit offering vast views of the city, an abundance of interesting architectural elements and an ambiance that speaks to refined living, with a star-tinged legacy.
NOPD warns parade goers not to mark territories too far ahead of events
More than a week before Endymion, people have marked their spots on the neutral grounds on Orleans, Carrollton, and Canal street.
Visit Louisiana’s Amazing 30-Acre Go-Kart Track
Did you know that Louisiana has one of the most extensive go-kart race tracks in the nation? It's true! Check out NOLA Motorsports Park (11075 Nicolle Blvd.), located near New Orleans in Avondale, LA. This great track blankets 30 acres of land, offering a ton of go-kart driving time and a lot of fun. Trust me. You've never seen anything like it!
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
NOLA.com
18-year-old Allison Langhetee to reign as queen of Argus in Metairie
Things just seem to be getting better and better for Allison Langhetee. In fact, she calls a confluence of happy and meaningful events “perfect timing.”. For starters, the 18-year-old Old Metairie resident will graduate in May from the Academy of the Sacred Heart, where she has been a student since first grade. Then it’s on to LSU or the University of Alabama as a biological science major, followed by medical school to become a radiologist.
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
Humane society adopting parade horses after Carnival season ends
NEW ORLEANS — Every year Krewes bands and performers march throughout the city during Carnival. But there are others who also roll and add a special touch to the parades, horses. Many of the parade horses are held at Cascade Stables, but they don’t live in New Orleans year-round....
WWL-TV
10 meals for under $10 across the New Orleans metro
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has always been known for great food, but is it possible to still find meals for under $10?. We have ground rules: No chains and it must be under $10 on the menu. However, we may go over $10 with tax and tip included. We always tip.
WDSU
Some are questioning work of New Orleans 'Nightlife Mayor,' Cantrell defends appointee
NEW ORLEANS — In the French Quarter, there are plenty of nuisance issues, from noise, to overcrowded short-term rentals, to trash in public. And as parades start rolling, the city's most storied neighborhood will be on full display. Last summer, to help polish the quarter and other areas, the...
WDSU
New Orleans mother says son denied help for hour after being shot, investigation launched
NEW ORLEANS — The family of Ferdinand Alexander is demanding answers after he was murdered in New Orleans. They say after he was shot, they were ripped away from his arms and allege he was not given any medical attention for more than an hour. The New Orleans Police...
WDSU
New Orleans mothers of slain youth talk candidly about causes of gun violence and possible solutions
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is dealing with an ongoing violent crime wave. WDSU News Reporter Shay O'Connor spoke candidly with mothers of victims of gun violence about the root causes of crime in the city and possible solutions. These moms have all lost a child...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
Comments / 0