New video shows officer rammed man with SUV before deadly shooting

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Surveillance video shows a new account of what happened before an officer shot and killed a man in Littleton: The officer rammed an SUV into the man on a motorcycle, who then ran away before the officer shot him dead. The new video, released by...
