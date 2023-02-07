MURRAY — Two drivers are cooperating after being involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident at an intersection Thursday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of 4500 South and 500 West shortly before 6 a.m., according to Murray police spokeswoman Kristin Reardon. She did not provide any other information about what happened, including the name and age of the person killed.

MURRAY, UT ・ 15 HOURS AGO