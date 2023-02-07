ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

ICE agent accepted bribe to pay off drug debt

By Fernie Ortiz
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEYuH_0kfgmils00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A former federal immigration agent who gave up sensitive information to pay off a drug debt has been sentenced to jail.

Roberto Padilla, 51, was an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer stationed in El Paso. In November, he pleaded guilty to receiving a bribe as a public official.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, Padilla was persuaded to reveal sensitive law enforcement information in exchange for $500 to pay off a drug debt.

Padilla was arrested Aug. 6, 2021. Following his release on bond on Aug. 13, ICE immediately placed him on administrative leave before letting him go on Aug. 23.

On Monday, Padilla was sentenced to eight months in jail plus three years of supervised release.

“This former agent jeopardized his law enforcement career, his life and the reputation of his agency,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas said. “We will always vigorously prosecute public officials who abuse their authority, especially law enforcement officers who corruptly sell access to sensitive law enforcement databases.”

Jeffrey R. Downey, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI El Paso Field Office, said Padilla betrayed the oath he took to serve the American people.

“His behavior should not take away from the outstanding work done each day by the vast majority of law enforcement professionals at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” Downey said.

The FBI encourages the public to continue to support efforts to root out public corruption by reporting it to the FBI El Paso Field Office at (915) 832-5000.

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office of Professional Responsibility investigated the case, the release said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riviera-maya-news.com

Three Mexicans extradited to U.S. courts to face variety of criminal charges

Mexico City, Mexico — The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) extradited three people to the Government of the United States to answer for their various crimes. Carlos “T” has been returned to El Paso, Texas, to face charges of sexual abuse. According to the FGR, “during the time he lived with his partner and their minor children, he took advantage of the fact that they were in his care to sexually assault one of them.”
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

El Paso Matters - 90 guilty pleas, 90 life sentences for Walmart shooter

90 guilty pleas, 90 life sentences for Walmart shooter - President and CEO Bob Moore covers the area's top stories. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Central El Paso bar accused of repeated criminal activity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Attorney’s office has obtained a temporary restraining order against a Central El Paso bar that has allegedly been a recurrent source of criminal activity since 2019. “Cantina Cazadores” was closed temporarily Friday afternoon after a district court judge approved a temporary restraining order against the bar […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KRQE News 13

Multiple human smuggling attempts stopped in El Paso Sector

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported Friday that numerous human trafficking operations have been disrupted in the El Paso Sector. According to a Department of Homeland Security press release, 56 human smuggling events have been stopped in the past week alone, resulting in the apprehension of over 300 smuggled migrants. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Border Patrol agents disrupt more than 50 human smuggling tries in El Paso area

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents, operating in the El Paso Sector, disrupted numerous human smuggling schemes this week including discovering several stash houses. According to Customs and Border Protection, El Paso Sector agents have disrupted 56 human smuggling events within the last seven days, leading to the discovery of more than […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

South-Central El Paso bar temporarily shut down; officials say nothing meaningful done to curb violence, illegal activity

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A south-central El Paso bar is being temporarily shut down due to repeated criminal activity, according to the El Paso county attorney. According to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Cantina Cazadores has had repeated violations, including continuous criminal activity, failure to report police activity as required by the TABC, allowing minors to drink, the sale of narcotics, and violent criminal activity.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

FBI El Paso warns residents of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — FBI El Paso is warning local residents of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day. According to FBI El Paso, recent data reported in the 2021 Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) annual report showed West Texans losing over $2 million dollars to confidence fraud and romance scams. Although 2022 data has […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Appeals court denies motion for Ivan Gabaldon retrial

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Eight District Court of Appeals has ruled against the State's petition to reindict Ivan Gabaldon, a man whose capital murder case was dismissed over prosecutorial “vindictiveness” in 2021. Gabaldon was arrested in February of 2021, the then 20-year-old was accused of killing a 63-year-old Juan Garcia Flores after the The post Appeals court denies motion for Ivan Gabaldon retrial appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
KVIA ABC-7

28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 28 undocumented migrants were removed from an illegal stash house at Ascarate and Sambrano Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Soon after, Texas DPS's Criminal Investigations Division arrived on the scene. They said they encountered a man who attempted to escape after talking with investigators. The The post 28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality

EL PASOK, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso parent says he is disgusted after his 18-year-old son was a victim of what he calls police brutality. He says officers used a stun gun on his son. It left him with bruises. Police arrested him after officers raided a party he was at Saturday night. The parent who The post El Paso parent believes his 18-year-od son was a victim of police brutality appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Cat with gang tattoo discovered in Juarez prison

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican officials have recovered nine pets from inside the cells of multiple inmates at Cereso prison located in Ciudad Juarez. One of them being a hairless cat, also known as a sphynx, which seemed to be branded with a tattoo, displaying a symbol used by the members of the Mexicles […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasonews.org

Former El Pasoan And Telles Family Member Facing Murder Charges In Death Of Journalist

The Telles family in El Paso, who were heavily involved in the city’s politics through the late 1990’s, are again facing another controversy. The family’s political dynasty, which can be traced back to Raymond L. Telles, El Paso first Hispanic mayor, devolved into political infighting and public corruption. The Telles family traces its roots back to the 1800’s when Ricardo Telles, a Spaniard, made Ysleta his home. Generations later, it was three brothers who cemented the political dynasty of the Telleses in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Car crash in northeast El Paso injures 4 people, 2 seriously

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four people are injured, two seriously, after a car crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened near Gateway North Blvd. and Sean Haggerty Dr. in northeast El Paso. According to preliminary emergency reports, the crash happened at 1:58 a.m. Four people were taken to the hospital, two with injuries that The post Car crash in northeast El Paso injures 4 people, 2 seriously appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

DPS pursuit ends in Central El Paso Thursday morning

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirm an early morning pursuit that ended in Central El Paso. Officials say a trooper was pursuing a vehicle when it came to a stop. The people inside then fled the vehicle on foot. DPS says, that 10 to 11...
EL PASO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy