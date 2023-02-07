Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
WBUR
Boston’s only Black hospital was founded in 1908 — in the South End apartment building where I lived
East Springfield Street in Boston is lined with three-story brownstones, most of them completely unremarkable, their brick facades and wrought iron railings blending together under a canopy of trees. Number 12, where I lived for five years, is just like all the others — or so I thought. Moving from San Francisco to Boston, I signed the lease after viewing the apartment on FaceTime. I didn’t see the plaque outside until I moved in.
WBUR
Alewife riders asked to access trains at Russell Field
Riders will once again be able to board and disembark Red Line trains near the Alewife terminus starting Friday morning, while the lobby of the station itself will remain closed following a vehicle crash that caused extensive damage on Saturday. The MBTA announced Thursday afternoon that Red Line trains will...
WBUR
Outsider art is in at the new Shoe Bones gallery in Salem
Over the course of her career as an artist Frankie Symonds has delved into filmmaking, painting and mixed media. She’s also an avid collector, having amassed a decade’s worth of art. In her experience as an artist living in Boston, she found that the city lacks spaces for people to showcase weird, unconventional and boundary-pushing art.
WBUR
The fight to preserve Boston's Chinatown community
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Feb. 9. Simón Rios is our host. Longtime residents of Boston's Chinatown are finding it too costly to live in the neighborhood. In today's show, community activist Suzanne Lee talks about the movement to preserve some of Chinatown's most historic buildings and turn them into housing.
WBUR
How 'MBTA communities' are handling the state's requirement to build more housing
This is the Radio Boston rundown for February 8. Yasmin Amer is our host. In this week's edition of "From the Newsroom," we look at public records laws in Massachusetts, why the governor's office is excluded from those laws, and what the Healey administration's approach to transparency has been so far.
WBUR
The T needs dispatchers, and will continue to dangle $10,000 sign-on bonuses to hire them
With train service still running at diminished levels, staffing efforts in the MBTA's operations control center have plateaued since December, and the agency will continue to offer a $10,000 sign-on bonus through June to try and attract the dispatchers critical to reversing months-long service cuts. Officials on Thursday reported a...
WBUR
Massachusetts is falling behind on financial aid
A new report from a Boston-based research and policy institute focused on higher education finds that eight out of ten students attending a four-year public university have $12,000 in unmet financial needs each year. For 9 out of 10 students attending community colleges, that number is nearly $9,000 each year.
WBUR
5 things to do this weekend, including August Wilson’s ‘Seven Guitars’ and a screening of ‘Dear Corky’
We’ve made it to the second week of February and Black History Month. Boston is a great place to be if you are looking for ways to engage with Black culture this weekend. At the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, you can catch a special screening of “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks.” The New Rep theater is celebrating love and paying tribute to Black music icons Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack and the Actors’ Shakespeare Project takes on August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars.” Keep reading for more details and more weekend happenings.
