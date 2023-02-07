ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Leonard Taylor’s lawyers ask MO Supreme Court to allow spiritual advisor at execution

By Luke Nozicka, Katie Moore
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LChjN_0kfgmZmD00

Update: Leonard “Raheem” Taylor was executed by lethal injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Lawyers for Leonard “Raheem” Taylor , who is slated to be executed Tuesday evening, have asked the Missouri Supreme Court to direct a prison warden to let his spiritual advisor be with him in the execution chamber.

In a petition Tuesday, Taylor’s attorneys cited a state statute that says a warden, at the request of a prisoner, shall permit any five people, other than someone who is incarcerated, “to be present at the execution .”

The filing came a day after Richard Adams, warden of the correctional center in Bonne Terre, denied Taylor’s request to have a spiritual advisor present. Adams said Taylor previously waived his right to have witnesses or clergy there, and that Taylor’s verbal request for the accommodation Monday came too late.

“The department is unable to reasonably accommodate this request due to institutional security concerns related to changing the protocol at this late hour,” Adams wrote in a letter.

But Taylor’s lawyers say state law does not let a warden exclude anyone other than an incarcerated individual. Taylor’s rights were violated under that statute, they wrote, adding that the refusal also “increases the punishment imposed” on him.

Their filing also asks the state Supreme Court to allow two members of Taylor’s legal team to attend as witnesses. In the alternative, his lawyers are asking the court to halt his execution “pending the full determination of his rights with respect to witnesses.”

Taylor’s spiritual advisor, Anthony Shahid, visited him recently without incident, as did the two lawyers who Taylor wants at his execution, according to the petition.

Earlier Tuesday, Shahid told The Star that the denial was a “violation of our civil rights, our religious rights.”

“I’ve never seen this type of racism,” said Shahid, who is affiliated with Masjid Al-Tauheed, a mosque in St. Louis.

Taylor, 58, is slated to be executed for the 2004 quadruple murder of his girlfriend, Angela Rowe, and her three children: Alexus Conley, 10; Acqreya Conley, 6; and Tyrese Conley, 5. They were found shot in their home in Jennings, near St. Louis.

In 2008, a jury convicted Taylor of four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of armed criminal action. But Taylor maintains he is innocent , saying he was halfway across the country when the victims were killed. Groups like the New York-based Innocence Project have called for a halt to his execution so his claim of wrongful conviction can be vetted.

The decision to not allow a spiritual advisor to be with Taylor outraged his supporters, including ones with the anti-capital punishment group Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty.

“Little did we know in 2023, that even on the eve of an execution, the condemned will be denied the presence of a spiritual advisor — the last chance to repent, receive God or receive a prayer for the innocent,” said Nimrod Chapel, Jr., president of the Missouri NAACP.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states must accommodate the wishes of condemned prisoners who want to have their pastors pray aloud and touch them during their executions.

When Missouri executed Kevin Johnson in November for killing a police officer in 2005, the Rev. Darryl Gray sat next to him, his hand resting on the prisoner’s shoulder as the drug was delivered.

“It was like when you turn on a faucet and feel the water running through,” Gray told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch of feeling the pentobarbital in Johnson. “I can only hope God took him then.”

Taylor’s lawyers appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, focusing on his innocence claim. The court denied his petition Tuesday afternoon.

If he is executed, he will be the third person to die by lethal injection in 10 weeks in Missouri.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Civil rights groups seek to halt Missouri execution

The president of the national NAACP is urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution of Leonard Raheem Taylor, who is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for the deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. "There are many reasons to spare Mr. Taylor's life, but they all...
MISSOURI STATE
RadarOnline

Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details

One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Michigan family sentenced to life in prison for 2020 shooting of Family Dollar security guard

Three members of a Michigan family have been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a Flint Family Dollar security guard in May 2020. Sharmel Teague, 47, Larry Edward Teague, 47, and Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 26, were convicted of murder and felony firearm charges in connection to the shooting, according to court documents via CNN.
FLINT, MI
WJLA

Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
Laramie Live

Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends 13 Attorneys

The Wyoming State Bar says 13 attorneys have had their law licenses in Wyoming suspended wby the Wyoming Supreme Court for not paying their annual license fees. The list includes two attorneys from Cheyenne as well as one each from Lander and Casper. Here is the list according to a...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh family warned they will be thrown out of murder trial

Alex Murdaugh’s family members have been warned that they will be thrown out of his murder trial after his surviving son Buster appeared to “flip the bird” at a witness.Judge Clifton Newman has reportedly issued multiple warnings to several members of the disgraced attorney’s family about their behaviour in court, where they have put on a united front since the start of his trial for the murders of wife Maggie and son Paul.The family members have already been moved to the back of the courtroom in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina – and are now only one...
WALTERBORO, SC
allhiphop.com

Young Thug Update: Sheriff Says 3 YSL Co-Defendants Stabbed Inmate In Jail

Young Thug’s co-defendants Christian Eppinger, Damone Blaylock and Rodalius Ryan are accused of a jailhouse stabbing. Three of Young Thug’s YSL co-defendants are accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified Christian Eppinger, Damone Blalock and Rodalius...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy