ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

Mass. Senate lifts 8-year limit on president’s term

Senators had one eye on the 2023-2024 lawmaking session and another eye beyond this two-year term during a legislative rules debate Thursday, where they voted to lift a term limit on the Senate president and shot down proposed guidelines governing when lawmakers can cast votes remotely. Deepening a Beacon Hill...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
WBUR

A new poll shows 'troubling' numbers for Biden — even in deep-blue Mass.

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It turns out that Massachusetts residents’ opinions of President Joe Biden and other top Democrats in the traditionally deep-blue state is a little bit like the weather this week: surprisingly lukewarm.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Biden, Republicans spar over cutting social welfare programs

Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Scott Tong speak with journalists Marc Caputo and Jesse Holland about how the week in politics has been dominated by a spat over whether Republicans want to cut popular social welfare programs like Medicare and Social Security. This segment airs on February 10,...
WBUR

How the ultra-rich avoid paying taxes

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here. In the 1980s, a lawyer named Richard Covey devised a tax dodge that would save the ultra-rich millions. In the 1990s, Congress stepped in to make the maneuver even more lucrative. “The original one was kind of complicated and unwieldy and risky,"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy