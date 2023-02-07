Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson appointed to Medical Examiners Commission
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of seven people to the Medical Examiners Commission Friday, which includes Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson. The Commission interacts with local, state and federal agencies in an effort to enhance medical examiners’ role of assisting the citizens of Florida...
WEAR
Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Team assists in devil ray research
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County’s Coastal Resource Team with Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism recently initiated and assisted a team of researchers in identifying and tagging devil rays in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the county, while installing three miles of sand fencing on Okaloosa Island in 2021,...
utv44.com
City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has put an end to a decade's long tradition. The painting of the cannon at the loop is no more. As one of Mobile’s historic landmarks, it’s known to be decked out throughout the year, for things like breast cancer awareness, Distinguished Young Women, LGBTQ+ support, even high school football.
Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday. High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting. After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
WEAR
National 'swatting' trend hits Pensacola school, sheriff looks to charge culprit
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A disturbing trend happening across the nation hit close to home Wednesday for parents and students at Pensacola Catholic High School. An "active shooter" alert was sent out Wednesday morning but quickly canceled after authorities learned it was a hoax. "Swatting" refers to a false report that...
WEAR
County plans for traffic light on Pensacola road known for deadly accidents
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Plans are moving forward to improve one Pensacola road known for deadly accidents. Plans were finalized last week for a traffic light at the entrance to the Perdido Bay Country Club -- which is on Sorrento Road at Doug Ford Drive. Escambia County says they're working with...
Catholic deacon being investigated by Florida Department of Children and Families
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, a deacon at Little Flower Catholic Church is being investigated by the Florida Department of Children and Families. The diocese said on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, Little Flower Catholic School received a complaint from three students regarding Deacon Tom Gordon, a deacon serving at Little […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama 41 reopens following crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A commercial vehicle crash that happened just before 4 a.m. today has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 41 at the 17 mile-marker in Escambia County will be closed during the recovery process for an undetermined amount of time. Alabama Department of Transportation personnel are on scene detouring.
Residents to vote on zoning district Tuesday in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Kimberly Topolnicki lives in unincorporated Baldwin County east of Fairhope. For more than 3 years she’s worked from home, building a business with little oversight on what she can and can’t do. “Because it was unzoned all I had to do was get a permit for the building and boom […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa School District set to purchase 80 acres in Crestview for new school, plans for Destin, Niceville
On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Okaloosa County School Board held a workshop where they discussed the proposed purchase of 80 acres in Crestview, Florida. The land, located on the Western Crestview bypass, is being considered as the potential site for a new K-8 school. This property is West of...
Student fights put Escambia High on lockdown
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning. ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis said the school was put on lockdown due to a fight between students around 10:20 a.m. She said the sheriff’s office school resource officers are handling the situation. By 11 […]
WEAR
Pensacola woman joins thousands in lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is joining more than 40,000 other women in suing Johnson & Johnson. They claim the company’s baby powder with talc gave them ovarian cancer. Eight Northwest Florida women are working with Pensacola law firm, Levin Papentonio Rafferty, for this lawsuit. 82-year-old, Peggy Curtis,...
Archibald: The Alabama officials who want you ignorant and in the dark
This is an opinion column. John Cooper can cut deals that cost you – the people of Alabama – billions of dollars. Literally billions, with a “B.” As in baloney. Or balderdash. Or boondoggle. John Cooper runs a state agency, the Alabama Department of Transportation, that...
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best Dive Bars in Florida
Straddling the Florida-Alabama state line, Flora-Bama is one of Pensacola's most famous beach bars. It's known for its live music, fun events, and the Interstate Mullet Toss. It's also a place to enjoy great food and cocktails, with an array of classic beach dive favorites, including oysters, fried pickles, and jumbo chicken wings.
For Mobile, a push is on to get a Black judge back on the bench: ‘Unconscionable we don’t have at least one’
When Cain Kennedy died in 2005, newspaper stories called him a “pioneer” as Alabama’s first Black circuit judge after Gov. Fob James appointed him to oversee domestic relations cases in Mobile County in 1979. Since then and spanning over 44 years, only two other Black judges –...
WPMI
Wrong crime stats used to rank Mobile 2nd most dangerous in country
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — We told you last week Forbes published a list of the most dangerous cities in the country and Mobile ranked second in the country. We're now learning the numbers used to come up with the rankings are wrong. The list Forbes published is based on analysis MoneyGeek performed using 2021 crime statistics reported to the FBI and academic research on the cost of crime. It showed Mobile was more dangerous than cities with higher murder rates like Birmingham, Baltimore, Memphis, Detroit, and Cleveland.
getthecoast.com
Bluewater Elementary School upgraded thanks to half-cent sales tax funds
Last month, Get The Coast met with Okaloosa Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers and Bluewater Elementary’s Principal Amy Klugh for an exclusive tour of the school. The purpose of the tour was to showcase the updates and upgrades made possible by the half-cent sales tax, which has been a game changer for the school.
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
Lillian veterinarian, Dr. Susan Wells, is recovering after being shot over the weekend while attending a hunting dog competition near Dothan.
Santa Rosa County School District provides after school dinner
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — For some students, the only meals they eat are the ones provided by their school. A dinner program offered by Santa Rosa County School District is feeding students enrolled in afterschool activities another meal. “Some of these students have breakfast as early as 7 a.m. and then they don’t […]
Comments / 4