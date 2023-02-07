ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Team assists in devil ray research

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County’s Coastal Resource Team with Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism recently initiated and assisted a team of researchers in identifying and tagging devil rays in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the county, while installing three miles of sand fencing on Okaloosa Island in 2021,...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has put an end to a decade's long tradition. The painting of the cannon at the loop is no more. As one of Mobile’s historic landmarks, it’s known to be decked out throughout the year, for things like breast cancer awareness, Distinguished Young Women, LGBTQ+ support, even high school football.
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday.  High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting.  After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama 41 reopens following crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A commercial vehicle crash that happened just before 4 a.m. today has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 41 at the 17 mile-marker in Escambia County will be closed during the recovery process for an undetermined amount of time. Alabama Department of Transportation personnel are on scene detouring.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Student fights put Escambia High on lockdown

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning. ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis said the school was put on lockdown due to a fight between students around 10:20 a.m. She said the sheriff’s office school resource officers are handling the situation. By 11 […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola woman joins thousands in lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is joining more than 40,000 other women in suing Johnson & Johnson. They claim the company’s baby powder with talc gave them ovarian cancer. Eight Northwest Florida women are working with Pensacola law firm, Levin Papentonio Rafferty, for this lawsuit. 82-year-old, Peggy Curtis,...
PENSACOLA, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Best Dive Bars in Florida

Straddling the Florida-Alabama state line, Flora-Bama is one of Pensacola's most famous beach bars. It's known for its live music, fun events, and the Interstate Mullet Toss. It's also a place to enjoy great food and cocktails, with an array of classic beach dive favorites, including oysters, fried pickles, and jumbo chicken wings.
FLORIDA STATE
WPMI

Wrong crime stats used to rank Mobile 2nd most dangerous in country

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — We told you last week Forbes published a list of the most dangerous cities in the country and Mobile ranked second in the country. We're now learning the numbers used to come up with the rankings are wrong. The list Forbes published is based on analysis MoneyGeek performed using 2021 crime statistics reported to the FBI and academic research on the cost of crime. It showed Mobile was more dangerous than cities with higher murder rates like Birmingham, Baltimore, Memphis, Detroit, and Cleveland.
MOBILE, AL
getthecoast.com

Bluewater Elementary School upgraded thanks to half-cent sales tax funds

Last month, Get The Coast met with Okaloosa Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers and Bluewater Elementary’s Principal Amy Klugh for an exclusive tour of the school. The purpose of the tour was to showcase the updates and upgrades made possible by the half-cent sales tax, which has been a game changer for the school.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

