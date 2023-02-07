ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Director Shares Ominous Post Ahead of the Anime's Return

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
ComicBook
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKLix_0kfgmOJS00

Attack on Titan is steadily getting ready to return for the first part of the third phase of its fourth and final season later this Spring, and the sound director behind the new specials has shared an ominous post ahead of the anime's big return! The final season of the series will be coming to an explosive end this year with not a final slate of episodes as many fans had first suspected, but instead two new specials that will be adapting the final few chapters of Hajime Isayama's original manga series . And the first of these new specials is coming our way soon.

With the first part of Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 now steadily getting prepared for its launch in just a couple more months, those behind the anime have been steadily putting more of it together. Sound director Masafumi Mima took to Twitter to update fans on the progress on the new specials and shared an ominous tease noting that, "Everything is in place and we must face it" while sharing a new look at some of the behind-the-scenes production documents:

How to Be Ready for Attack on Titan's Finale

Dubbed as the "Conclusion Arc" for the anime overall, Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 will be spread across two new specials adapting the final six or so chapters from Hajime Isayama's original manga . While the length of these specials has yet to be revealed as of this writing, the first of these new releases is currently slated to release on March 4th overseas. The second and final special will then be following it up some time later this year. But that also means there's plenty of time to catch up with everything that's happened so far.

If you wanted to catch up on everything that has happened in Attack on Titan 's final season so far (and the first three seasons of the series that helped to kick it all off), you can now find all of the episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. You're going to need that refresher as the new specials will throw fans right into the final battle of the series as Mikasa and a few final remnants of humanity try to put a stop to Eren Yeager's destruction of the world.

Related:

What are you hoping to see in Attack on Titan' s final specials? Are you excited to finally see it all come to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter !

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Echo Producer Teases "Grounded" Marvel Series

Echo's producer actually gave fans a little more information about the upcoming Disney+ series. Stephen Broussard has been hard at work promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But, Collider caught up with the producer to ask about Alaqua Cox's return to the Marvel picture. It's been a while since Hawkeye introduced her highly-skilled martial artist. ...
ComicBook

Alien Reveals The Creation of the First Xenomorph-Android Hybrid

The Alien franchise's core themes have always been creation and evolution - and the nightmarish ways they can go wrong. In every Alien movie there have been two main ways that humans have faced the terorror of creation: the nightmarish Xenomorph aliens, which can evolve to mimic the traits of any lifeform they infect, and ...
ComicBook

Reboot Officially Dead, Canceled Hulu Series Fails to Find New Home

Reboot, the latest series from Modern Family creator Steve Levitan, is officially dead after attempts to find a new home have come up short, according to a new report. In the days since the streamer announced they would not pick up another season of the acclaimed series, stars Johnny Knoxville and Rachel Bloom have joined ...
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Gets Good News Despite Justin Roiland Controversy

Rick and Morty might be in the midst of some massive shifts due to everything happening with series co-creator Justin Roiland, but there's finally been some good news for the rest of the team working on the series as a new report is teasing that the series is still planning to go beyond its currently ...
ComicBook

Netflix Picks Up Showtime Series in Surprise Swap

Netflix has been releasing a bunch knew series on their streaming service for the past few years, and the latest project to be released was the fourth season of their hit series You. You Season 4 has been getting some great reactions and even our review gave it top marks. It's funny to think that ...
wegotthiscovered.com

Nintendo is finally letting some of its most beloved games out of the vault

In a surprising move, as a part of the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has released several old Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games onto the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service for the Nintendo Switch. Of course, the service already boasted games from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo...
BGR.com

Beloved Marvel hero may become a villain before Avengers: Secret Wars

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is almost here, and it’ll introduce the first real evil version of Kang (Jonathan Majors). That’s the next massive villain the Avengers will have to stop in Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, the movies that conclude the Multiverse Saga. And Marvel might have a few exciting twists planned along the way. Like turning a beloved Avenger into an antagonist in time for Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.
ComicBook

Highly Rated PS2 Exclusive Getting Remaster This Year

A highly rated PS2 exclusive -- which currently is only playable on the second-gen PlayStation console -- is getting a remaster this year not just on PS4 and PS5, but via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC as well. As you may know, the PS2 is the best-selling console ...
ComicBook

Fast X: Sung Kang Addresses Possible Franchise Return of Gal Gadot (Exclusive)

The Fast X trailer launch event took place last night, and the trailer confirmed the return of some big franchise stars including Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, and John Cena. Previously, it was rumored that Gal Gadot could be coming back for the tenth installment despite the fact that her character dies in the sixth film. ...
ComicBook

Black Clover Just Earned the Best Anime Easter Egg of 2023

Black Clover may be keeping its head down with its anime, but that doesn't mean Asta is overlooking the bustling industry. It won't be long until the wizard returns to the screen thanks to Black Clover's first movie, and that is on everyone's mind right now. The wait for Black Clover has been long, and ...
ComicBook

DC Reveals Red Canary's Identity

DC's Lazarus Planet event is now underway, throwing a number of heroes and villains from the publisher's canon into uncharted territory. In addition to franchise staples like Batman, Robin, and Martian Manhunter, the event also features some of DC's newer fan-favorites -- including Red Canary. The heroine, who was introduced amid last year's Dark Crisis ...
WASHINGTON STATE
ComicBook

ComicBook Nation: DC Studios' DCU Chapter One Hype Rankings

In this episode, the ComicBook Nation Crew ranks their hype for the 10 projects that DC Studios revealed for the DCU Chapter One slate! We'll also look at the new comics of the week and give a first-look review of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur! In our BONUS ROUND segments, we look at the ...
ComicBook

Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents

During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
ComicBook

ComicBook

1K+
Followers
629
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading website for geek entertainment news, covering superheroes, horror, science fiction, anime, gaming, and much more. Our coverage includes breaking news reports; one-one-one celebrity interviews; reviews of the latest comics, movies, TV shows, and games; and on-site photos and video from the largest comic conventions.

 https://comicbook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy