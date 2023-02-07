ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WPMI

City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has put an end to a decade's long tradition. The painting of the cannon at the loop is no more. As one of Mobile’s historic landmarks, it’s known to be decked out throughout the year, for things like breast cancer awareness, Distinguished Young Women, LGBTQ+ support, even high school football.
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday.  High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting.  After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WPMI

Baldwin County road closures until December for roundabout construction

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin Co Commission has issued an IMPASSABLE TRAVEL ADVISORY set to be in effect for the next 10 months or so. The intersection at County Road 13 and Twin Beech Road (County Road 44) will be impassable to through traffic beginning at 9:00 AM on February 16, 2023, until December 13, 2023, for the construction of a roundabout.
WKRG

George Stone Technical College to offer GED, ESOL classes

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — George Stone Technical College is partnering with Career Source EscaRosa to offer GED classes every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m., until noon. Below are the meeting places and times for the GED classes:. Career Center located at 6913 N. Ninth Ave. Pensacola,...
PENSACOLA, FL
Atmore Advance

Atmore Community Hospital announces Lifesaver Award

Atmore Community Hospital (ACH) announced Monday that Jamie Luttrell, sonographer RDMS, was awarded the hospital’s Lifesaver Award. The Lifesaver Award is presented to employees whose actions prevent a potential life-threatening deterioration in the condition of a patient, visitor or fellow employee. “Jamie made a potential life-saving catch for one...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama 41 reopens following crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A commercial vehicle crash that happened just before 4 a.m. today has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 41 at the 17 mile-marker in Escambia County will be closed during the recovery process for an undetermined amount of time. Alabama Department of Transportation personnel are on scene detouring.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Why another bayside park is closing in Daphne

Lucy Jacobson has been visiting the small park packed with history, southern charm, and perfect views of sunsets over the Mobile Bay since she was a little girl. It’s a family tradition to visit May Day Park that she shared with her 9-year-old daughter, Sophie, on Wednesday. “It’s clean,...
DAPHNE, AL
tourcounsel.com

Pelican Place at Craft Farms | Shopping mall in Alabama

Pelican Place at Craft Farms is a 372,000-square-foot (34,600 m2) lifestyle center in Gulf Shores, Alabama. It is planned to expand to 650,000 square feet (60,000 m2). It was designed by CMH Architects of Birmingham, the firm that also designed the Eastern Shore Centre in nearby Spanish Fort. It was developed by Colonial Properties as part of their "Pinnacle" brand of lifestyle centers and was originally known as the Pinnacle at Craft Farms.
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Foley BBQ & Blues Cook Off shirt design winner announced

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A design by Foley High School freshman Brenda Garcia has been chosen for the artwork on T-shirts for the Foley BBQ & Blues Festival. Garcia is Mr. Wilhelm's sixth-period Art class. “Since Brenda has been in my art 1 class, I have noticed...
FOLEY, AL
cspdailynews.com

Wawa Enters Alabama With 6 New Stores

Wawa will open its first six locations in Alabama in the next year, the chain said during press conferences in Mobile and Spanish Fort, Alabama, according to an AL.com report. The new stores follow Wawa’s plan, announced in April, to double its store count by 2030, CEO Chris Gheysens told the Philadelphia Business Journal. That would bring the total store count to approximately 1,800 locations, with new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Alabama.
FAIRHOPE, AL
getthecoast.com

40 new homes coming to Bluewater Bay with ‘Addie’s Place’ approval

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners reviewed and approved the final plat for Addie’s Place, a proposed 40-lot single-family detached residential subdivision inside Bluewater Bay in Niceville. The development, being constructed by Randy Wise Homes, Inc., received the Bluewater Bay Notice of Proposed Change...
NICEVILLE, FL

