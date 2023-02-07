Read full article on original website
Santa Rosa County School District provides after school dinner
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — For some students, the only meals they eat are the ones provided by their school. A dinner program offered by Santa Rosa County School District is feeding students enrolled in afterschool activities another meal. “Some of these students have breakfast as early as 7 a.m. and then they don’t […]
WPMI
City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has put an end to a decade's long tradition. The painting of the cannon at the loop is no more. As one of Mobile’s historic landmarks, it’s known to be decked out throughout the year, for things like breast cancer awareness, Distinguished Young Women, LGBTQ+ support, even high school football.
Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday. High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting. After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa School District set to purchase 80 acres in Crestview for new school, plans for Destin, Niceville
On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Okaloosa County School Board held a workshop where they discussed the proposed purchase of 80 acres in Crestview, Florida. The land, located on the Western Crestview bypass, is being considered as the potential site for a new K-8 school. This property is West of...
WEAR
County plans for traffic light on Pensacola road known for deadly accidents
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Plans are moving forward to improve one Pensacola road known for deadly accidents. Plans were finalized last week for a traffic light at the entrance to the Perdido Bay Country Club -- which is on Sorrento Road at Doug Ford Drive. Escambia County says they're working with...
WPMI
Baldwin County road closures until December for roundabout construction
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin Co Commission has issued an IMPASSABLE TRAVEL ADVISORY set to be in effect for the next 10 months or so. The intersection at County Road 13 and Twin Beech Road (County Road 44) will be impassable to through traffic beginning at 9:00 AM on February 16, 2023, until December 13, 2023, for the construction of a roundabout.
As $30 million road project continues, question surfaces: Where are the lights?
An approximately $30 million reconstruction of a highway through Daphne and Fairhope will add extra lanes that will likely increase traffic and speeds on Alabama State Route 181. Already, over 25,000 vehicles travel each day along the highway’s northern section in Daphne and near Malbis. At night, those vehicles...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson appointed to Medical Examiners Commission
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of seven people to the Medical Examiners Commission Friday, which includes Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson. The Commission interacts with local, state and federal agencies in an effort to enhance medical examiners’ role of assisting the citizens of Florida...
WKRG
George Stone Technical College to offer GED, ESOL classes
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — George Stone Technical College is partnering with Career Source EscaRosa to offer GED classes every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m., until noon. Below are the meeting places and times for the GED classes:. Career Center located at 6913 N. Ninth Ave. Pensacola,...
Atmore Advance
Atmore Community Hospital announces Lifesaver Award
Atmore Community Hospital (ACH) announced Monday that Jamie Luttrell, sonographer RDMS, was awarded the hospital’s Lifesaver Award. The Lifesaver Award is presented to employees whose actions prevent a potential life-threatening deterioration in the condition of a patient, visitor or fellow employee. “Jamie made a potential life-saving catch for one...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama 41 reopens following crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A commercial vehicle crash that happened just before 4 a.m. today has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 41 at the 17 mile-marker in Escambia County will be closed during the recovery process for an undetermined amount of time. Alabama Department of Transportation personnel are on scene detouring.
Why another bayside park is closing in Daphne
Lucy Jacobson has been visiting the small park packed with history, southern charm, and perfect views of sunsets over the Mobile Bay since she was a little girl. It’s a family tradition to visit May Day Park that she shared with her 9-year-old daughter, Sophie, on Wednesday. “It’s clean,...
tourcounsel.com
Pelican Place at Craft Farms | Shopping mall in Alabama
Pelican Place at Craft Farms is a 372,000-square-foot (34,600 m2) lifestyle center in Gulf Shores, Alabama. It is planned to expand to 650,000 square feet (60,000 m2). It was designed by CMH Architects of Birmingham, the firm that also designed the Eastern Shore Centre in nearby Spanish Fort. It was developed by Colonial Properties as part of their "Pinnacle" brand of lifestyle centers and was originally known as the Pinnacle at Craft Farms.
fox26houston.com
Police: Mother abandons 2 children in Houston-area for almost seven weeks, now wanted for abandonment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are searching for one mother, who is accused of leaving her two children alone for almost seven weeks. Officials with the Roman Forest Police Department in Montgomery County are looking for Raven Yates, who is now wanted for abandon/endanger child without intent to return. Officials...
$200 million expansion of So. Baldwin Regional Medical Center underway
Big changes are on the way at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. A 200 million dollar expansion is underway that will not only expand the size of the hospital but also its services.
Foley BBQ & Blues Cook Off shirt design winner announced
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A design by Foley High School freshman Brenda Garcia has been chosen for the artwork on T-shirts for the Foley BBQ & Blues Festival. Garcia is Mr. Wilhelm's sixth-period Art class. “Since Brenda has been in my art 1 class, I have noticed...
cspdailynews.com
Wawa Enters Alabama With 6 New Stores
Wawa will open its first six locations in Alabama in the next year, the chain said during press conferences in Mobile and Spanish Fort, Alabama, according to an AL.com report. The new stores follow Wawa’s plan, announced in April, to double its store count by 2030, CEO Chris Gheysens told the Philadelphia Business Journal. That would bring the total store count to approximately 1,800 locations, with new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Alabama.
WEAR
National 'swatting' trend hits Pensacola school, sheriff looks to charge culprit
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A disturbing trend happening across the nation hit close to home Wednesday for parents and students at Pensacola Catholic High School. An "active shooter" alert was sent out Wednesday morning but quickly canceled after authorities learned it was a hoax. "Swatting" refers to a false report that...
getthecoast.com
40 new homes coming to Bluewater Bay with ‘Addie’s Place’ approval
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners reviewed and approved the final plat for Addie’s Place, a proposed 40-lot single-family detached residential subdivision inside Bluewater Bay in Niceville. The development, being constructed by Randy Wise Homes, Inc., received the Bluewater Bay Notice of Proposed Change...
WEAR
Sheriff's office recognizes five active missing person cases in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office has shared five missing person cases this week that are still active in Escambia County in honor of National Missing Persons Day. National Missing Persons Day is held on Feb. 3 and is a day "that brings additional awareness of people who are missing to hopefully increase the chances of them being found."
