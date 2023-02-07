Wawa will open its first six locations in Alabama in the next year, the chain said during press conferences in Mobile and Spanish Fort, Alabama, according to an AL.com report. The new stores follow Wawa’s plan, announced in April, to double its store count by 2030, CEO Chris Gheysens told the Philadelphia Business Journal. That would bring the total store count to approximately 1,800 locations, with new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Alabama.

FAIRHOPE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO