ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Atlanta-Based Rreal Tacos to Expand to Nashville

By Caitlin Burke
What Now Nashville
What Now Nashville
 3 days ago

The popular Mexican food chain Rreal Tacos will be coming to Nashville within the next two years, according to a press release announcing the expansion.

Though a lease for a location has not yet been signed, the restaurant is projected to open by the end of 2024 at the latest.

Co-owner Damian Otero told What Now Nashville about the exciting growth planned for Rreal Tacos.

“We’re excited to bring something new to Nashville, we can’t wait to be in the area and watch it grow within the next two years. By that point, we’re also aiming to have at least eight locations open throughout the Southeast, including Florida and North Carolina,” Otero said.

Currently, Rreal Tacos has four locations open in Atlanta, Georgia, growing from only having one open just two years ago.

Otero and co-owner Miguel Hernandez acquired the Rreal Taco’s original Midtown Atlanta location in August 2021 from Adrian Villarreal, the brand’s founder and namesake. Since then, the pair have made their mark on the area, expanding with three additional Atlanta locations, according to the release.

The menu at Rreal Tacos is inspired by the popular street-food style of Mexican cuisine, including authentic al pastor, carne asada, adobo chicken and birria barbacoa tacos. They will also serve tortas, quesadillas, burritos, salads and have a full bar with a wide variety of margarita flavors to choose from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6Xxk_0kfgmEUC00
Logo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11VnME_0kfgmEUC00
Photo: @rrealtacos on Instagram


Keep up with What Now Nashville’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyInYourState

Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Seafood In Tennessee

Granny Fishes House in Wartrace, Tennessee, may be off the beaten path — but everyone who dines there would agree it’s worth the effort. This restaurant specializes in seafood, but also has quite a diverse menu. Add to that a heaping side of Southern hospitality, and get ready to discover your new favorite Tennessee restaurant!
WARTRACE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Two Nashville Area Stores

Two Bed Bath & Beyond locations in the Nashville area are expected to close soon after the company announced it will close 149 stores, according to BusinessInsider. This new list of closures comes in addition to the 87 closures it announced last month. Eight of the announced closures are in Tennessee, with two being in […] The post Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Two Nashville Area Stores appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
2foodtrippers

What to Eat in Nashville

Are you wondering what to eat in Nashville during your first visit to Tennessee’s largest city? Read on to discover eight must-eat Nashville food favorites that you should not miss during your exploration of Music City.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. “Over the 2022 holiday season and into January, dining exceeded pre-pandemic levels – we anticipate this trend to continue through Valentine’s Day,” said John Tsou, VP of Marketing for OpenTable. “Data from our Q1 Diners Survey also revealed that US diners are looking to splurge for the holiday: over one-third plan to spend more money on Valentine’s Day dining this year, compared to years past.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Poets and Quants

Exit Interview: Vanderbilt Dean Eric Johnson On The Future In Music City

Vanderbilt University’s business school needed a new building. The old one, while perfectly serviceable, was built more than 40 years ago, in the early 1980s. That was a different era for the Owen Graduate School of Management — not just architecturally, but philosophically, as well. Dean Eric Johnson, who led the fundraising effort that culminated last month in final staff and faculty move-ins in Management Hall, says the shiny $55 million structure re-energizes the campus with a modern centerpiece befitting the B-school’s elite status.
NASHVILLE, TN
East Coast Traveler

7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - You'll find it all here: whether you're looking for a place to eat hot chicken, Southern farm-to-table dishes, or a casual pub with a good beer list. And if you're looking for a place to celebrate with family and friends, the city has plenty of great options.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m. TDOT and Metro Nashville Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is Coming to Hendersonville

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is the ultimate destination for all of your fast-casual dining needs. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is expanding globally and welcomes its newest addition to the Crave family in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Crave will also have a food truck hitting the road soon in Morristown, Tennessee.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
What Now Nashville

What Now Nashville

Nashville, TN
272
Followers
92
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnownashville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy