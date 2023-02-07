Atlanta-Based Rreal Tacos to Expand to Nashville

The popular Mexican food chain Rreal Tacos will be coming to Nashville within the next two years, according to a press release announcing the expansion.

Though a lease for a location has not yet been signed, the restaurant is projected to open by the end of 2024 at the latest.

Co-owner Damian Otero told What Now Nashville about the exciting growth planned for Rreal Tacos.

“We’re excited to bring something new to Nashville, we can’t wait to be in the area and watch it grow within the next two years. By that point, we’re also aiming to have at least eight locations open throughout the Southeast, including Florida and North Carolina,” Otero said.

Currently, Rreal Tacos has four locations open in Atlanta, Georgia, growing from only having one open just two years ago.

Otero and co-owner Miguel Hernandez acquired the Rreal Taco’s original Midtown Atlanta location in August 2021 from Adrian Villarreal, the brand’s founder and namesake. Since then, the pair have made their mark on the area, expanding with three additional Atlanta locations, according to the release.

The menu at Rreal Tacos is inspired by the popular street-food style of Mexican cuisine, including authentic al pastor, carne asada, adobo chicken and birria barbacoa tacos. They will also serve tortas, quesadillas, burritos, salads and have a full bar with a wide variety of margarita flavors to choose from.

Logo: Official

Photo: @rrealtacos on Instagram

Keep up with What Now Nashville’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .