ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Could recent rains give way to a California superbloom?

By Allison Finch,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 2 days ago

A California superbloom typically occurs about once every decade, and the conditions could turn out just right this year.

Once this record-breaking rainy season comes to a close, Californians might get to experience a spectacle that only happens when the right conditions are in place. California's water-soaked soil has created ideal conditions for a superbloom of wildflowers, but experts warn it might not measure up to years past.

A superbloom is a rare botanical occurrence where dormant seeds of native wildflowers all sprout at the same time across California's desert and grasslands. Different from the typical wildflower season, a superbloom transforms the region into a brilliant display of colors.

"To get a superbloom season you need good rainfall throughout the winter and spring, warm weather, and a limited number of wind events," AccuWeather Meteorologist Scott Homan said.

While a large swath of California did receive record-breaking rainfall during the first month of the year, areas in Southern California, such as the Mojave Desert and Death Valley, will still need to pick up some more wet weather for conditions to really blossom.

"While rainfall has been plentiful in many locations, [those locations] are not at the level of 2016 or 2019," Homan said. "We will have to see as we head into early March as it continues to warm and whether the current rainfall was enough to provide an exceptional year."

The most recent superbloom occurred in 2019, and some will argue it was the most beautiful the Golden State has seen in years. The typically dry, tan landscape was transformed with purple sand verbenas, blonde dandelions and apricot-colored poppies.

Wildflowers flourished in the early spring of 2019 thanks to a particularly wet season in California that delivered steady rainfall from November to March. There were so many visitors that the town of Lake Elsinore was overwhelmed. Bracing for this year's superbloom, on Feb. 2, 2023, officials closed the road to the trail where visitors had swarmed in 2019, according to the Los Angeles Times.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

In 2017, another superbloom transformed the desert landscape into a rich array of colors. An unusually wet winter brought heavy rain to California after a prolonged drought, which led to an impressive superbloom in March 2017.

Conditions were so vibrant that they could be seen from space. NASA's Landsat 8 satellite captured a greening landscape, which was due to the influx of plant life around Anza-Borrego Desert State Park located in Southern California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTMSI_0kfgm3rS00

Historical observations suggest these conditions have lined up every decade or so, during years where there was a moderate to strong El Niño pattern. During an El Niño pattern, the United States' West, specifically Southern California, tends to receive more rainfall.

It has also been noted that climate change likely impacts the frequency of superblooms, according to National Geographic. Instead of a steady rainfall during the winter months, record-breaking rainfall events, much like the ones that delivered a year's worth of rain to some California towns and cities in January, are washing away the billions of seeds that lay dormant across Southern California.

Heat waves, which are typical during the summer months, are now occurring in the winter, jumpstarting the germination process of these seeds at the wrong time.

“That’s all making it harder on the native wildflowers,” Naomi Fraga, a botanist at the California Botanic Garden told National Geographic. “I have a lot of respect for these [native] plants, but in some ways they’re kind of wimpy. They’re not strong competitors."

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 3

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Did California drought conditions improve with latest rain? Interactive map shows latest

Drought conditions slightly improved in parts of California, compared to one week ago. The U.S. Drought Monitor — in a weekly update published Thursday — reports the majority or 84.6% of the land in at least “moderate drought,” a nearly five percentage point decrease from last week. The “severe drought” status increased less than one percentage point, while other conditions across the Golden State remained the same for the fourth week in a row.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PSki17

California Leads The Nation in Housing Prices. The Reason Can Be Found In These Expensive Counties.

California can always be relied upon to lead the nation in at least one item: housing prices. From the forested regions to the north, down through the Bay Area, and all the way to Los Angeles, it seems there's no option for homeowners looking to buy on a budget. The data backs this up - according to real estate giant Redfin, California once again held the title for highest median home sale prices in 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

Another mild weekend storm on tap for Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A weak storm will clip Northern California this weekend, similar to the storm system that hit last Friday before a larger system moved in later in the weekend. This system won't be followed up by another system, however. Minimal rain, periods of snow, and gusty winds...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Insurance report: California has second-worst drivers in U.S.

According to a new insurance company study, California has some of the worst drivers in the country. And some of the worst cities are in Southern California.Insurance company QuoteWizard crunched the numbers and found California has the second-worst drivers in the country.Four specific categories were analyzed: Number of accidents; number of citations; speeding tickets; and DUIs.Utah was ranked the worst driving state in the nation. Connecticut was ranked best in the U.S.Worst drivers in California:Santa ClaritaOrangeHuntington BeachFullertonSimi ValleyBest drivers in California:GlendaleVictorvilleSan Bernardino
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Talk KIT

California Mystery: The Case of the California Acorn Snatchers

This story is kind of unbelievable: Sonoma County, California pest control workers discovered a huge stash of around 700 POUNDS of acorns hidden behind a wall in a homeowner's house. We have either a pair of very greedy or hungry woodpeckers to blame. This story is currently making national news because the amount of stashed acorns is wild. (We've got 5 pics of the disaster below.)
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

California trees are dying by the tens of millions

Drought and warm temperatures decimated California’s forests in 2022, according to a new report from U.S. Forest Service. An estimated 36.3 million trees across 2.6 million acres of federal, state, and private land died in California in 2022 “due to the cumulative impacts of extended drought, overstocked forest conditions, insect outbreaks, and disease,” the report […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

California’s ‘Lithium Valley’ project powers up EV battery boom with millions in tax breaks

During a press conference yesterday, supervisors in Imperial County, California, announced they had voted unanimously to offer tax rebates, property tax deductions, and the potential for further incentives to any and all battery manufacturers willing to produce Lithium products within the county’s lines. The county shared it is also seeking federal funding and state programs to support its “Lithium Valley” project with hopes of bringing more battery manufacturing to California.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

94K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy