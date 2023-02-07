Read full article on original website
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Tab Hunter and the Closet and Scandals That Ruined His Career
As documented by journalist Jake Nevens and TheGuardian.com, Hollywood heartthrob Tab Hunter, who died in 2018, struggled with several intimate issues behind the scenes. As Nevens reported, "the beloved boy-next-door of the 1950s" was the star of Warner Brothers feature film classics like Battle Cry, The Burning Hills, and Damn Yankees. But the "blonde, square-jawed and wholesome symbol of mid-century American masculinity" lived a secret life.
