KING-5
Seniors fight meal tax at retirement communities
The state Department of Revenue has been taxing every meal served in retirement communities across Washington. In Mount Vernon that's 8.9%.
7 coffee shops raising money to help the family of this Tri-Cities leader
“It’s just us conveying our appreciation for Travis. Our appreciation for everything that he’s done for us.”
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Grandpa collected real estate. Now, 18 parcels at Richand Wye are for sale
Jerry Sleater was many things. A box boy in Pasco. A grocery store owner in Kennewick. A firefighter and a fire commissioner. When he died in 2019, he left for his children and grandchildren a sizeable real estate portfolio. Now, Sleater’s heirs are selling 18 separate parcels totaling 10 acres...
Contestants Wanted for Miss Tri-Cities & Outstanding Teen Competitions
Young ladies from Benton and Franklin Counties are invited to participate in the Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program. According to a news release, the contestants will be vying for scholarships through the Teen, Miss, and Sparkle competitions. How old do you have to be to apply?. Contestants for the Miss Tri-Cities...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Plans underway for apartments, river dredging, road work, event center
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
Amazon posts its 1st job listing for Tri-Cities warehouses. It’s a key position
The warehouses could employ as many as 1,500 people once they’re fully up and running.
17 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
Failing grades were given to restaurants, meat markets and convenience store food service.
Tri-Cities Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing. Here’s the list of others in the region
The store had survived several previous rounds of closures.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Non-alcoholic shop expands from public market into storefront
The pandemic took its toll on Charles and Marlys Aspinwall. The Richland couple readily admits it. There were just too many opportunities to socially drink with friends and neighbors as everyone was forced to stay home from work during Covid-19. But in December 2021, they both had had enough, tired...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Leap of faith leads store owner to new spot after 61 years
Ginny Hildreth hasn’t been afraid to make a risky leap in her life when she feels the time is right. The owner of Discount Vac, Sew & Fabric is in the middle of what she calls the third big leap in her life: moving the store’s location of 61 years to a new address.
Pasco Wants An I-182 Overpass at Road 76–Seeking Input
Friday, February 10th the City of Pasco released information indicating they are interested in linking two growing areas of Pasco with a new overpass. Proposal released about building overpass over I-182 at Road 76. According to the information, provided by Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar:. "The City of Pasco...
Poll: What store or restaurant do you want to see come to Tri-Cities?
Another Costco, the first Trader Joe’s or something else entirely. Which do you think the Tri-Cities needs the most?
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Richland braces for Bateman causeway removal
Richland is bracing for the impact of what removing the Bateman Island causeway will have on the Yakima River Delta and on the Columbia Park Marina and public boat launch. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is finalizing a $13.9 million plan to fully remove the illegally-built land bridge, which is blamed for the warm, brackish conditions that threaten endangered salmon, steelhead and other species at the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima rivers.
You Could Score This Amazing Pasco Washington Property for $150,000
Peek Inside This Pasco Washington Home You Could Own For $150,000. We all know has housing prices in the Tri-Cities have escalated but what if you could get a pretty sweet deal for $150,000? This property got me droolin' because of the great deal that it could be. A home...
When Are We Going to Finally Abolish Daylight Saving Time in WA, OR, CA?
It's that time of year when we look forward to shedding those winter blues and welcoming spring sunshine. Springing forward one hour with Daylight Saving Time always helps us to progress to that goal, offering more daylight hours. But wait, are we still doing Daylight Saving Time this year? Didn't...
Tri-City Herald
WA residents soon must apply to keep Medicaid coverage. Expert shares advice for preparing
On Jan. 30, the Biden administration announced it intends to end the public health emergency that’s been in effect since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution is set to expire May 11, three years since order was first put in place by former President Trump on March 13, 2020.
Hospital mask mandates may change soon, Oregon Health Authority says
In Oregon, health care settings like doctors’ offices and hospitals are the only places still under a mask mandate, but those mandates may change soon.
wbrc.com
Pharmacies struggle to fill prescriptions with nearly 2 dozen medications in short supply
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are having trouble getting some of your prescriptions filled, you are not alone. Several medications have been in short supply over the last few weeks. Johnny Brooklere, Owner of Brooklere Pharmacy, said his staff has had trouble getting 21 medications into the pharmacy and...
nbcrightnow.com
Prosser Memorial Hospital is relocating to offer more services
Prosser Memorial Hospital is relocating to offer more services. "We decided that we would not do this if it means taxing the Prosser community," says Hitchcock. "It's with our own cash. We have $26-million in the bank set aside just for this."
southseattleemerald.com
New Tax Credit Will Help Thousands of Low-Income Families in Washington State
Three years ago, when the pandemic first hit, Nijhia Jackson had to stop working, like so many others across the country. Thanks to the money Jackson got from the federal stimulus, she was able to pay her rent and the internet bill that her family relied on. Now, a new...
