Kennewick, WA

tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Grandpa collected real estate. Now, 18 parcels at Richand Wye are for sale

Jerry Sleater was many things. A box boy in Pasco. A grocery store owner in Kennewick. A firefighter and a fire commissioner. When he died in 2019, he left for his children and grandchildren a sizeable real estate portfolio. Now, Sleater’s heirs are selling 18 separate parcels totaling 10 acres...
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Plans underway for apartments, river dredging, road work, event center

Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
PASCO, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Non-alcoholic shop expands from public market into storefront

The pandemic took its toll on Charles and Marlys Aspinwall. The Richland couple readily admits it. There were just too many opportunities to socially drink with friends and neighbors as everyone was forced to stay home from work during Covid-19. But in December 2021, they both had had enough, tired...
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Leap of faith leads store owner to new spot after 61 years

Ginny Hildreth hasn’t been afraid to make a risky leap in her life when she feels the time is right. The owner of Discount Vac, Sew & Fabric is in the middle of what she calls the third big leap in her life: moving the store’s location of 61 years to a new address.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Pasco Wants An I-182 Overpass at Road 76–Seeking Input

Friday, February 10th the City of Pasco released information indicating they are interested in linking two growing areas of Pasco with a new overpass. Proposal released about building overpass over I-182 at Road 76. According to the information, provided by Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar:. "The City of Pasco...
PASCO, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Richland braces for Bateman causeway removal

Richland is bracing for the impact of what removing the Bateman Island causeway will have on the Yakima River Delta and on the Columbia Park Marina and public boat launch. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is finalizing a $13.9 million plan to fully remove the illegally-built land bridge, which is blamed for the warm, brackish conditions that threaten endangered salmon, steelhead and other species at the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima rivers.
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
