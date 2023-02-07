Read full article on original website
lcuchaps.com
Lady Chaps open spring season at Cactus Thaw
EL PASO, Texas - The spring competition of the women's golf schedule begins this week, as the Lady Chaps head to El Paso for the RJGA Cactus Thaw, beginning on Monday, Feb. 13. LCU will face host Western New Mexico along with Lone Star Conference rival UTPB in the event....
lcuchaps.com
Lady Chaps Claim a Pair of Run-Rule Wins
LUBBOCK, Texas (February 10, 2023) – The No.21 Lubbock Christian University completed a Friday sweep of games at the Lubbock Sports College Invitational with a 9-0 win over Emporia State and a 10-2 win over Adams State. Both wins were five-inning run-rule wins at Maner Park. GAME INFORMATION. Score:...
lcuchaps.com
Cayden Butler wins first career event championship at Jarvis Scott Open
LUBBOCK, Texas - Cayden Butler captured gold for the first time in his career in the high jump, while Kevin Washington set a new record in the triple jump on day two of the Jarvis Scott Open. Butler won the first event championship of his career, taking first place in...
lcuchaps.com
West Division Leaders Head To Portales Aiming To Remain In Place
LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN (17-8, 12-5) at EASTERN NEW MEXICO (12-10, 9-8) Feb. 11, 2023 • 6:30 PM CT. Portales, N.M. • Greyhound Arena (4,800) Eastern N.M. Portales, N.M. Sat. Feb. 11 2 p.m. Video Stats. OVER THE TOP. With their win Thursday night at Western New Mexico and scores...
lcuchaps.com
Lady Chaps Win The Game of Chase In Portales
PORTALES, N.M. (February 11, 2023) – Lubbock Christian University overcame 13 turnovers in the second half with 52% shooting from the field in the half and Maci Maddox supplying 12 of her 14 points in the stanza to help lead the Lady Chaparrals to a 66-61 Lone Star Conference West Division road win over Eastern New Mexico Saturday afternoon at Greyhound Arena. Grace Foster supplied the Lady Chaps with her ninth double-double performance (17 points, 10 rebounds) of the season in the process to help keep LCU atop the West Division standings with a 10-2 divisional record.
lcuchaps.com
LCU drops second straight heartbreaker in New Mexico
PORTALES, N.M. - Despite 65 combined points from Rowan Mackenzie, Russell Harrison and Kurt Wegscheider, a shot at the buzzer gave the Chaps their second-straight one-point loss, falling to Eastern New Mexico 77-76 on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Chaps (16-8, 12-6 LSC) opened the contest on an 11-3 scoring run,...
