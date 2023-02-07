ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lcuchaps.com

Lady Chaps open spring season at Cactus Thaw

EL PASO, Texas - The spring competition of the women's golf schedule begins this week, as the Lady Chaps head to El Paso for the RJGA Cactus Thaw, beginning on Monday, Feb. 13. LCU will face host Western New Mexico along with Lone Star Conference rival UTPB in the event....
EL PASO, TX
lcuchaps.com

Lady Chaps Claim a Pair of Run-Rule Wins

LUBBOCK, Texas (February 10, 2023) – The No.21 Lubbock Christian University completed a Friday sweep of games at the Lubbock Sports College Invitational with a 9-0 win over Emporia State and a 10-2 win over Adams State. Both wins were five-inning run-rule wins at Maner Park. GAME INFORMATION. Score:...
LUBBOCK, TX
lcuchaps.com

West Division Leaders Head To Portales Aiming To Remain In Place

LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN (17-8, 12-5) at EASTERN NEW MEXICO (12-10, 9-8) Feb. 11, 2023 • 6:30 PM CT. Portales, N.M. • Greyhound Arena (4,800) Eastern N.M. Portales, N.M. Sat. Feb. 11 2 p.m. Video Stats. OVER THE TOP. With their win Thursday night at Western New Mexico and scores...
LUBBOCK, TX
lcuchaps.com

Lady Chaps Win The Game of Chase In Portales

PORTALES, N.M. (February 11, 2023) – Lubbock Christian University overcame 13 turnovers in the second half with 52% shooting from the field in the half and Maci Maddox supplying 12 of her 14 points in the stanza to help lead the Lady Chaparrals to a 66-61 Lone Star Conference West Division road win over Eastern New Mexico Saturday afternoon at Greyhound Arena. Grace Foster supplied the Lady Chaps with her ninth double-double performance (17 points, 10 rebounds) of the season in the process to help keep LCU atop the West Division standings with a 10-2 divisional record.
LUBBOCK, TX
lcuchaps.com

LCU drops second straight heartbreaker in New Mexico

PORTALES, N.M. - Despite 65 combined points from Rowan Mackenzie, Russell Harrison and Kurt Wegscheider, a shot at the buzzer gave the Chaps their second-straight one-point loss, falling to Eastern New Mexico 77-76 on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Chaps (16-8, 12-6 LSC) opened the contest on an 11-3 scoring run,...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy