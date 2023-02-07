PORTALES, N.M. (February 11, 2023) – Lubbock Christian University overcame 13 turnovers in the second half with 52% shooting from the field in the half and Maci Maddox supplying 12 of her 14 points in the stanza to help lead the Lady Chaparrals to a 66-61 Lone Star Conference West Division road win over Eastern New Mexico Saturday afternoon at Greyhound Arena. Grace Foster supplied the Lady Chaps with her ninth double-double performance (17 points, 10 rebounds) of the season in the process to help keep LCU atop the West Division standings with a 10-2 divisional record.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO